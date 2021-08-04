MISSOULA — Montana will play three football games under the lights as part of its 11-game regular season this fall.
The Griz will open their season at 6 p.m. MT Sept. 4 with a road game at Washington. They return home to host Western Illinois at 6 p.m. MT Sept. 11. They then play at Eastern Washington 8:30 p.m. MT Oct. 2.
UM will play four games that kick off at 1 p.m. MT: Sept. 25 vs. Cal Poly, Oct. 9 vs. Dixie State, Oct. 16 vs. Sacramento State and Nov. 13 at Northern Arizona. The Griz have three games kicking off at noon MT: Oct. 30 vs. Southern, Nov. 6 at Northern Colorado and Nov. 20 vs. Montana State. Their lone 2 p.m. MT kickoff is Oct. 23 at Idaho.
Montana's game at Washington will be televised on the Pac-12 Network, the game at Eastern Washington will be on ESPNU, and the home contests against Southern Utah and Montana State will be on Root Sports. TV and streaming details for the seven other games are still to be determined in the first year of the Big Sky's media right deal with ESPN, which replaces the deal with PlutoTV.
—Frank Gogola, 406mtsports.com
