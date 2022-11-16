MISSOULA — A week ago, on the Montana football team’s Senior Day, it was reported that running back Marcus Knight had entered the transfer portal.
The former All-American had inconsistent playing time with the Griz in 2022, as well as up-and-down production. He had 292 yards rushing and four touchdowns, but his 4 yards per carry were the fewest among the team's running backs.
ABC/Fox Montana reported that sources have confirmed the news of his transfer. As of Tuesday, Knight’s profile page on the Grizzlies athletic website had been taken down. This comes in the wake of Drew Deck wearing Knight’s No. 21 jersey in the team’s most recent game against Eastern Washington.
So, what does the Griz backfield look like moving forward? It was pretty crowded to begin with, but here are some options that have seemed like an immediate solution as of late and others that could be:
Workhorse Ostmo?
The Griz backfield has operated by committee for the greater part of the season until the last two games. Since the Cal Poly game, redshirt sophomore Nick Ostmo has taken over.
He’s dominated the carries, picking up 26 against the Mustangs and 11 versus the Eagles, which was still the team high despite playing just one half. The next-closest carrier in either game had eight attempts.
He’s racked up 367 yards with those totes, reaching the end zone six times. That’s just shy of 10 yards per carry.
He, like Knight, was injured during 2021 and now seems to be back to full health. Whether it’s that development or Knight’s departure, leaning on Ostmo seems to be the Grizzlies’ short-order way of handling the changeup.
Emergence of Childs?
If the Griz fear wearing out Ostmo, they’ll need someone to take on the change-of-pace carries that Knight was receiving behind the starter. That could be Isiah Childs, who’s shown plenty of promise over the last two weeks with extended opportunity.
With counterpart Xavier Harris down with injury, the Akron transfer has shown that not only can he score touchdowns (three in two weeks), but he can do it efficiently. In a small sample size of 16 carries over the past two contests, Childs has picked up 110 yards for an average of 6.9 yards per try.
Entering the season as the fourth-string running back, Childs has earned his way into good graces with head coach Bobby Hauck and is making the most of his chances. A former three-star running back out of high school, he just hasn’t been unleashed yet at the college level, and if he keeps it up, he could be with the Griz.
Resurgence of Harris?
Harris has failed to pick up a carry since the Sacramento State loss. In that sense, he’s become the forgotten man in the backfield. And his recent injury that has him on crutches won’t help.
But his early season production can’t be forgotten. In the first few games of the year, it seemed like he might run away with the lead back role. He had 23 carries through the first three games for 110 yards before finally settling into the top spot and breaking out.
In the team’s homecoming game versus Portland State, he had just eight carries for a whopping 92 yards and a touchdown from 64 yards out.
If he can find a way to build some momentum, whether that be health or good practices, he’s capable of being another serviceable backfield option.
Hand the keys to Gillman?
This is probably the longest shot of all the possibilities considering last week’s game was his first one suiting up in his Griz career, but he impressed.
On just three carries, he registered 29 yards and a touchdown. He ran hard, broke tackles and showed why fans are so high on him. The former two-star prospect from Minnesota had a list of Division I offers and chose the Griz, who will eventually benefit from him, if not more this season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.