MISSOULA — Playing deep into the postseason is nothing new for James Madison, which has a proud tradition of success in the Football Championship Subdivision.
The Dukes won national titles in 2004 and 2016. They were the national runner-up in 2017 and 2019. And they had their season end in the semifinals in 2008 and the spring of 2021.
A trip to the semifinals is what will be on the line when sixth-seeded Montana travels to third-seeded James Madison for a nationally televised quarterfinal game on ESPN2. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. MT Friday at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
This is the Dukes’ ninth trip to the quarterfinals and their 18th appearance in the playoffs. It’s their eighth consecutive postseason berth, a program record, and they were given a national seed for the sixth time in seven seasons. It’s also their final playoff appearance because they’re moving to the FBS this coming summer to join the Sun Belt.
The Dukes are 23-15 overall in the playoffs, 15-4 at home and have won 12 consecutive home playoff games. They started playing football in 1972, moved up to Division I in 1980 and have won seven Colonial Athletic Association titles since the league’s formation in 2007.
JMU is coached by Curt Cignetti, who’s 32-4 in three seasons leading the Dukes. He’s 99-30 in 11 seasons as a head coach, first at NCAA Division II Indiana University of Pennsylvania from 2011-16 and then at Elon of the CAA from 2017-18. His 38-year coaching career also included a stint as an assistant coach under Nick Saban at Alabama from 2007-10.
Bridgeforth Stadium opened on Oct. 12, 1974, has a capacity of 24,877 and features FieldTurf. JMU is located in Harrisonburg, Virginia, was founded in 1908 and has an enrollment of 22,166.
How they got here
JMU was given the No. 3 seed for the playoffs despite finishing the regular season ranked No. 2 in both the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25.
The Dukes went 11-1 overall and 7-1 in the CAA to earn an at-large berth to the postseason. The only game they dropped was a 28-27 loss to No. 5 seed Villanova, which was ranked No. 11 at the time and went 9-2 with a loss to FBS Penn State.
JMU’s best win was a 37-24 road victory over then-No. 9 Weber State, which had its streak of four consecutive Big Sky titles snapped this fall. The Dukes also beat then-No. 23 Delaware, 22-10, then-No 25 New Hampshire, 23-21, and then-No. 25 William & Mary, 32-22.
JMU opened the playoffs with a 59-20 beatdown of Southeastern Louisiana, which was ranked No. 18 in the final regular-season poll. The fifth-ranked Griz will be the highest-ranked team at the time of the game that JMU will have faced so far.
JMU has thrived with its offense. The Dukes are averaging 41.2 points per game and have eclipsed 50 points in five of 12 games this season. They’ve done so by throwing for 280.3 yards per game and 39 touchdowns, while rushing for 162.6 yards per game and 14 touchdowns.
JMU has a tough-nosed, opportunistic defense to match its big-play, quick-strike offense. The Dukes have allowed 15.8 points per game, haven’t given up more than 28 points and have held teams to 14 or fewer points in six of 12 games. They’re limiting teams to 192.1 passing yards per game with 14 touchdowns and 80.1 rushing yards per game with seven scores.
JMU also leads the FCS in turnover margin at plus-21, having forced 29 turnovers and committed just eight. The Dukes have gained 16 interceptions and 13 fumbles, while being intercepted just three times and losing five fumbles.
Who led them here
JMU is led by senior quarterback Cole Johnson, who is a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, which is given to the FCS offensive player of the year.
Johnson, who has 37 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions, was already selected as the CAA offensive player of the year. Kicker Ethan Ratke repeated as the league’s special teams player of the year.
JMU has 14 all-conference players, including nine players who earned first-team recognition. Johnson and Ratke are joined on the first team by wide receivers Kris Thornton and Antwane Wells Jr., offensive lineman Nick Kidwell, defensive lineman Bryce Carter, linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, cornerback Greg Ross and long snapper Kyle Davis.
The Dukes put two players on the all-conference second team: defensive linemen Mike Greene and Isaac Ukwu. They had three third-team players: kick returner Solomon Vanhorse, linebacker Kelvin Azanama and punter Harry O’Kelly.
