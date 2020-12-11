MISSOULA — Kyle Owens has blossomed into a leader on the court for the Montana Grizzlies.
The 6-foot-8, 205-pound sophomore forward flashed his talent last year, but perhaps even more importantly, he listened and watched the older players on the team and how they went about their business. Sayeed Pridgett will go down as one of the best leaders under Travis DeCuire, and it was often he would take a player under his arm — or wing, if you will — on the court.
Owens listened to Pridgett, listened to DeCuire and soaked up all sorts of knowledge. That is the mark of a player who wants to get better and wants to become the best version of themself.
It is paying off. Four games into the season, Owens leads the team in minutes, points, shots and rebounds as the Grizzlies are getting set for their home opener against Yellowstone Christian at 2 p.m. Saturday in Dahlberg Arena.
No fans will be allowed, but the game will be televised on PlutoTV channel 1055.
"My main role is being more of a leader, just trying to lead by example and also lead vocally," Owens said on Friday morning of his development. "With the group of guys we have, we have a lot of new faces, new freshmen, new transfers, it's just showing them how Coach Travis (DeCuire) is and kind of being able to listen to what he's saying and stuff like that."
Before the season started, all the way back in the spring, Owens and DeCuire had a meeting. The topic of the talk was things DeCuire wanted his young forward to work on during the offseason.
Unbeknownst to DeCuire, Owens had already compiled a list of things he personally wanted to improve on before the 2020-21 season started. DeCuire's list and Owen's list were the same.
"Correct your jump shot and get stronger," DeCuire said when asked what they both wanted Owens to improve on. "Those were the two major things. We wanted to see him shoot more shots in the paint. He was settling for a lot of 3-point shots last year. Because he's shooting more shots around the basket, he's getting to the free throw line and shooting for percentage."
After shooting the ball 47.1% from the field and 30.3% from behind the arc last season, Owens has upped those percentages to 53.5% and 50%, respectively, this year. He has also got to the free throw line consistently and has hit 10 of 16 foul shots.
Owens' mid-range game has looked great so far this year, and he has also developed a wide array of moves in the post. He is settling for fewer jump shots, and there is also a higher release on his shot from around the perimeter.
"It was also just kind of about reading the defense and taking what they give me," Owens said. "Posting up, getting more easy points in the paint instead of just settling."
Owens did plenty in the weight room as well and has looked more comfortable around the basket on both sides of the floor. Those are all the little things that will help the Grizzlies become the team they are capable of becoming.
A very capable leader is forming too, and one that is not hesitating to make a play when called upon.
"I feel more confident also due to the fact that I know the work I've put in, I know all the time I put in, so to have that confidence, I know I've worked on that so much," Owens said. "There's no reason not to take that shot or make that pass to a teammate."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.