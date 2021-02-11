MISSOULA — Kylie Frohlich provided a spark when her team needed it most and Montana escaped with a road victory over winless Weber State Thursday night.
Frohlich, a junior forward who prepped at Missoula Sentinel, answered the bell with eight straight points after her team fell behind early in the third quarter. She finished with 14 and Montana recorded its second straight win, 61-46, at Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah.
"We didn't play our best but we found a way to survive and get through this," Montana coach Mike Petrino told KMPT radio. "... Kylie (Frohlich) played fantastic again. Her energy was really a positive for us."
Montana improved to 6-5 in Big Sky Conference play and 9-7 overall. Weber State fell to 0-14 and lost to the Lady Griz for the fifth consecutive time.
It looked as if the Wildcats might break out of their monster slump when they went in front 27-26 on a Dominique Williams layup with 7:09 left in the third quarter. Then Frohlich caught fire with a layup, 3-point shot and 3-point play to give her team a 34-27 advantage.
From there it was just a matter of holding on. Nyah Morris-Nelson and Sophia Stiles each hit 3-pointers in stretching Montana's lead to double digits in the third quarter. Weber cut its deficit to eight points with just under 4 minutes left but again Frolich delivered, this time with an assist to Stiles that boosted Montana's lead back to 10 and set the stage for the 15-point win.
Frohlich and Stiles led Montana, each with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists. But Frohlich was much more efficient, hitting 6 of 9 shots from the floor. The Wildcats held Carmen Gfeller to two points with physical defense in the paint.
Montana led 24-23 at the break despite 11 turnovers, ice-cold shooting (9 for 31) and Weber State's 23-19 edge in rebounds. Gfeller was limited to two points on 1-for-6 shooting but teammate Abby Anderson picked up the slack with eight points and seven rebounds.
More than anything, the game proved that Montana could win on the road without clicking on all cylinders. Weber State won the battle of the boards, 37-34, and forced 19 Lady Griz turnovers.
Neither team shot the ball particularly well. The Lady Griz hit 39.7 percent of their shots from the floor (23 for 58) and the Wildcats hit 28.8 percent (17 for 59).
The Lady Griz will shoot for their third straight win when they play at Weber State Saturday afternoon.
