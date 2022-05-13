MISSOULA — Montana Lady Griz assistant coach and former standout player Jordan Sullivan is leaving the program for a job with the University of Utah women's basketball team.
The news was announced via a UM Athletics press release Friday morning.
“I’m so grateful to have gotten to work at this amazing place and be surrounded by supportive people,” Sullivan said in the release. “That makes it hard to leave. From the players to the staff to the department to the community, how do you not feel sadness to leave such an amazing place like Montana? Those feelings mean it was really awesome to be here.”
Sullivan played for Montana from 2010-2014, after which she spent two seasons playing overseas before she joined the Grizzlies coaching staff where she spent the past five seasons as the longest-tenured coach for the program. Sullivan was one of the first assistants held over from the previous staff when Brian Holsinger was hired last spring, keeping the Sydney native on in her previous role as recruiting coordinator.
Sullivan was hired by former Lady Griz coach Shannon Schweyen as the director of ops in 2016 before she was promoted to a full-time role the following year.
Sullivan will join the Utah staff next week. Montana will continue on with assistants Nate Harris, Joslyn Tinkle and a new assistant who will be hired in the near future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.