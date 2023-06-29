MISSOULA — Lisa O’Meara is leaving the Montana women's basketball program after one season as an assistant coach.

According to the University of Oregon women's basketball web site, head coach Kelly Graves has added O'Meara to the Ducks' support staff as the new director of creativity.

"We are really excited to have Lisa join our program and come home to Eugene," Graves said in a press release. "Her experience as a player and a coach, in addition to being from Eugene, will really help her connect with our student-athletes. We love what she will bring to the staff and she will be a great fit."

In her only season in Missoula, O'Meara helped the Lady Griz to a 10-8 record in Big Sky Conference play.

"It's hard to express how excited and grateful I am to join Coach Graves and his staff," O'Meara said. "It's a special opportunity to not only learn from the best and grow as a coach, but also to come back to my hometown and join the Ducks."

The former Lisa Busch played one year of basketball at Saint Mary’s, one at Lane (Oregon) Community College and two at Oregon Tech.

"I always want the best for my assistants coaches and for her it really came down to having the opportunity to go home," Montana coach Brian Holsinger said. "I'm happy for her."