Lady Griz vs. Montana State women's basketball 34.JPG

Montana Lady Griz coach Brian Holsinger talks with guard Mack Konig (2) during a February game in Bozeman. Holsinger and his mom were ejected from a middle school game Wednesday in a situation Brian called "the weirdest thing I've ever seen."

 BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian

MISSOULA — When you're one of the most visible coaches in the state of Montana, it's hard to go anywhere without being recognized. 

Montana women's basketball coach Brian Holsinger drew more attention than he wanted — and definitely more than he expected — in what was undoubtedly the shortest stay he's ever had at a basketball game Wednesday.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

