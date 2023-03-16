Montana Lady Griz coach Brian Holsinger talks with guard Mack Konig (2) during a February game in Bozeman. Holsinger and his mom were ejected from a middle school game Wednesday in a situation Brian called "the weirdest thing I've ever seen."
MISSOULA — When you're one of the most visible coaches in the state of Montana, it's hard to go anywhere without being recognized.
Montana women's basketball coach Brian Holsinger drew more attention than he wanted — and definitely more than he expected — in what was undoubtedly the shortest stay he's ever had at a basketball game Wednesday.
Brian was watching his junior high daughter play for Valley Christian at C.S. Porter Middle School along with his mother, who drove 600 miles to watch the game. That was the scene for a misunderstanding the Holsingers probably won't soon forget.
Roughly two minutes into the contest, Holsinger's mom, showing her exuberance, shouted "That was a jump ball!"
The official turned and immediately shouted at her, ejecting her from the gym, according to Brian.
"I stood up from behind my mom and was like, 'All she said was that was a jump ball!'" Brian told 406mtsports.com.
"He said, 'You're out of here too!' And that was it. We had to leave. She drove a long way to see her granddaughter play and I told him, 'Kick me out. Let her stay!'"
Chalk it up as a new experience for an accomplished coach that has been around basketball for a long time.
"It was the weirdest thing I've ever seen," Brian expressed. "I literally didn't say anything other than telling him what my mom said.
"It is what is it. It's seventh grade. We had gone to watch for three games in a row. My mom said 'jump ball' multiple times over those three games but this time, I don't know."
A call to C.S. Porter athletic director/assistant principal Kammy Meyers for comment on Thursday morning was not returned.
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.
