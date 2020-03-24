Lady Griz vs. Weber State 14

Montana's Gabi Harrington (3) confirmed to the Missoulian Tuesday that she has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. In this photo, Harrington is shown driving to the basket past Weber State's Kori Pentzer (4) in a game this past winter in Missoula.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

MISSOULA — Gabi Harrington, a key role player for the Montana women's basketball team this past winter, confirmed Tuesday she has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The portal is a database of every player in every college sport who has interest in transferring. Harrington started 23 games as a sophomore guard in 2018-19 and 15 this past season in helping the Lady Griz post their first winning record (17-13) in four years.

A native of Boise, Idaho, Harrington averaged 7.5 points in 2019-20. She averaged 11 points per contest the season before.

The Lady Griz were upset in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tourney two weeks ago in Boise.

That game marked the end for senior starters McKenzie Johnston and Emma Stockholm and reserve guard Taylor Goligoski. As it turned out, it may have also been the last game for Harrington, who played 19 minutes in a reserve role.

Bill Speltz, Missoulian

Tags

Load comments