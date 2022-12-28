MISSOULA — Though their 1-5 record in games outside of Dahlberg Arena does not reflect it, the Montana Lady Griz have played good basketball on the road.
They pushed national powerhouse Gonzaga for three quarters in Spokane last week and made Washington State sweat earlier this month in Pullman, Washington. They had Wichita State on the ropes in a neutral-site game on Nov. 25 in Los Angeles before letting the Shockers off the hook and losing in overtime.
The positive memories will help give the Lady Griz (4-7) confidence heading into their Big Sky Conference opener at Eastern Washington (7-3) on Thursday at 7 p.m. (ESPN+).
Only Weber State (4-8) had a worse record than Montana in non-conference play. And two of the Lady Griz wins came over NAIA teams in Providence and Montana Tech.
Still, Montana has looked very good in stretches. They trailed by just six points with 9 minutes left in last week's game at No. 19 Gonzaga before fizzling late in an 82-67 loss.
"As far as effort, are you kidding? Our kids are starting to get it," Montana coach Brian Holsinger said after the game.
"We have so many freshmen and sophomores playing out there. They're starting to get it. I'm excited for them. We learned a ton in this (non-conference) season."
Eastern Washington boasts the second best non-conference record in the Big Sky at 7-3, sitting behind only Sacramento State with its impressive 9-2 start. But the Eagles were not as good as Montana when pitted against the only top-25 team on their schedule, losing in a blowout at 17th-ranked Oregon on Dec. 15, 88-38.
Thursday promises to be close with senior scoring threats Carmen Gfeller and Sammy Fatkin leading the way for Montana. Holsinger likes to talk about his team being young, but he returned four players from last season with ample starting experience (Gfeller, Fatkin, Haley Huard and Katerina Tsineke) and no one in the Big Sky has played more college hoops than Gfeller and Fatkin.
The Lady Griz will want to be mindful of playing disciplined defense against Eastern. The Eagles average close to 71 points per game, which ranks third in the Big Sky. Eastern's top scorer is 6-foot sophomore Jaydia Martin, who averages close to 14 points per game.
"All of our starting lineup and more off the bench can come in and score," said Eagles coach Joddie Gleason, who has three players that average over 10 points per game and another two that are just under 10. "Any of them can go off any night."
The Lady Griz and Eagles split last season under then-first-year coaches Holsinger and Gleason. Holsinger had a lot better debut campaign (19-11) than Gleason (9-21) but the latter has enjoyed more success this season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.