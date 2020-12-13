A spirited upset bid by the Montana women's basketball team had 25th-ranked Gonzaga feeling anxious late in Sunday's game at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane.
The Lady Griz closed within two points with just under 5 minutes remaining before their shooters went cold. Gonzaga scored five unanswered points down the stretch and held on to win in its home debut, 58-51.
Few expected the game to be so close. Montana (1-2) didn't appear to be the least bit intimidated despite the Bulldogs' advantages in experience and length.
"I'm very proud of the girls," Lady Griz coach Mike Petrino told KMPT radio. "They competed their hearts out. The effort was there.
"We put ourselves in position. We certainly didn't shoot very well. But the effort we had defending them was probably the best result we've had. Even when we were down we kept fighting, fighting, fighting."
Sophia Stiles led the Lady Griz with 15 points and four steals. Teammate Carmen Gfeller added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Gonzaga (3-2) shook off its poor first-half shooting and appeared headed for a comfortable win with a 44-30 lead late in the third quarter. But Montana had other ideas.
Billings native Willa Albrecht jump-started a 10-0 run by the Lady Griz with a pair of free throws with 56 ticks left in the third frame. Montana then surged at the start of the fourth frame, with Madi Schoening hitting two buckets, Joelnell Momberg one and Albrecht one.
That made the score 46-42 with about 7 minutes left and the Lady Griz stuck like glue, using scrappy man defense. Gfeller hit a jumper with 4:52 left to trim Gonzaga's lead to 48-46, but Montana then went cold. Gfeller and Schoening each missed 3-point shots that would have given Montana the lead, then Kayleigh Truong hit a critical triple for Gonzaga with 2:48 left and the Bulldogs held on.
"We got stops, then secondly we did a good job of just playing," Petrino said. "They change up their defenses so much, changed up their presses so much. If you get caught up into being premeditated with your actions, it's not going to work.
"We tried new things with different players on the floor and we have to learn. Credit to Gonzaga, they came up with the plays."
Stiles gave the Lady Griz one last glimmer of hope when she hit a 3-ball with 10 seconds left to help her team close within five, 56-51. But Jill Townsend hit a pair of free throws for the hosts to seal the deal.
Critical to the outcome was Gonzaga's 13-4 advantage in second-chance points. The Bulldogs enjoyed a 40-36 edge in rebounds and grabbed 18 on the offensive end.
Schoening came close to posting a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds. Montana finished 20 for 51 from the floor (39.2 percent).
LeeAnne Wirth led the Bulldogs with 12 points and eight rebounds. Gonzaga shot just 31.1 percent from the field (19 for 61).
"We were out of rhythm, which Montana got us out of rhythm," Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier said. "They played really hard, and they played really strong and tough."
Montana, who had lost eight games in a row to Gonzaga, will shoot for its first road win Tuesday at Seattle University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.