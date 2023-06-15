MISSOULA — Former Montana women's basketball standout Sammy Fatkin has signed to play professionally for the Girolive Panthers of Osnabrück, Germany.

Her agent, former Lady Griz Jeanne McNulty-King, made the announcement via social media this week.

Fatkin, a 5-foot-11 guard, started her college career six years ago at Arizona. She transferred to Montana as a sophomore and played in parts of four seasons, earning all-Big Sky Conference third team honors this past winter.

A native of suburban Seattle, Fatkin led Montana in points in 2022-23 with 361. She also averaged a career-high six rebounds per game and totaled career highs in assists (74) and steals (39).

Fatkin scored a career-high 28 points in a road win at Idaho State this past winter. She had a 27-point, 10-rebound double-double in a win at Northern Arizona.

Fatkin was the lone Montana player to start all 29 games this past season.

"It's exciting for her," Lady Griz coach Brian Holsinger told 406mtsports.com on Thursday. "The biggest thing over the last two years is how she has grown on the mental side. Preparing to play overseas, it's more mental than anything else. You have to deal with some adversity and she's in a great place mentally.

"Her game will be good. She's a scorer who does so many things on the floor. She's a good passer. She can rebound. She's good in all facets and that will make her very valuable."

Holsinger noted that Fatkin's team plays in the top German league. The Lady Griz are coming off a promising season in which they went 10-8 in Big Sky games.