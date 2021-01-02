MISSOULA — Fresh off one of their most dramatic comeback wins in recent history, the Montana women's basketball team will shoot for its fourth straight victory Sunday at 1 p.m. at Northern Colorado.
The Bears (1-7) will have extra incentive after blowing a 19-point third quarter lead in a home game against the Lady Griz (3-2) on Friday night.
“It will be a tough challenge,” Montana first-year head coach Mike Petrino said.
Petrino has plenty to be proud about in his team. The Lady Griz showed their determination Friday, winning in spite of a rough night shooting the ball (19 for 65). The team was bolstered by an 18-for-18 performance from the free-throw line and salty defense, especially in the fourth quarter when Northern Colorado missed 16 of 17 shots from the floor.
Montana finds itself among the leaders in the Big Sky Conference race with its 1-0 league mark. Idaho State and Northern Arizona are both 3-0 and the Lady Griz are slated to play two games against the Lumberjacks in Flagstaff on Jan. 14 and 16.
Forward Carmen Gfeller continues to be the catalyst for Montana, averaging 15.4 points per game. Sophia Stiles is right behind her at 12.2 points per contest and senior Madi Schoening leads UM in rebounds with 37.
Northern Colorado is anxious to snap a five-game losing streak.
"It's kind of nice because we get to learn from the mistakes we made in (Friday's) game," said UNC freshman guard Hannah Simental, who led all scorers Friday with 19 points.
"I feel like we'll all come out even with more energy and we'll know the second half is going to be just as important as the first."
—Bill Speltz, 406mtsports.com
