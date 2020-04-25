MISSOULA — It's been a long time since the Montana women's basketball team landed a junior college transfer.
Judging by her numbers at Three Rivers College in Joplin, Missouri, the Lady Griz got a good one in Hannah Thurmon. The junior-to-be committed to the the Lady Griz late this past week.
A native of Dexter, Missouri, the 6-foot-1 Thurmon averaged 9.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for a Three Rivers team that went 26-6 this past season. The forward had similar numbers her freshman season.
According to the Three Rivers College web site, Thurmon signed to play basketball at California-Riverside in November. But a coaching change led to a series of events that made her change her mind earlier this month.
"I was so bombarded (with phone calls)," Thurmon said in a press release. “It seemed like almost every 30 minutes, someone was calling."
She narrowed the field to two Division I schools, Montana and North Alabama.
“I really clicked with (Montana),” Thurmon said. “I’ll be a perfect fit for the program. I liked how much they needed me and wanted me there.”
Thurmon's signing marks a change in direction in Lady Griz recruiting. Mike Petrino took the reins from Shannon Schweyen as head coach back on April 1. Schweyen never had a junior college transfer in four seasons at the helm and her predecessor, Robin Selvig, had just one in the last 35 years of his legendary run.
That junior college transfer was Shaunte Nance-Johnson, who played in 2008-09 and 2009-10. Prior to that, Selvig's last junior college transfers to take the floor were Annette (Whitaker) Rocheleau and Jill Greenfield in 1981.
While Thurmon isn’t sure what her role will be, she anticipates a shot at the wing position. Interestingly, she led Three Rivers in 3-pointers (72) and blocks (35) this past season.
“I may be more of a shooter,” she said. “They have some 5s coming in.”
