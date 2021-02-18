MISSOULA — Gritty is a good way to describe Montana's four-game winning streak in Big Sky Conference play.
It's good old-fashioned defense, tenacious rebounding and a knack for getting to the foul line by attacking. What the team lacks in scoring explosions, it makes up for with determination.
On Thursday, the Lady Griz pushed their record to 8-5 in league play with a blue-collar win over visiting Eastern Washington, 65-53. Montana owned a 19-6 edge in points from the free-throw line.
"Whenever we're feeling a little stagnant on our offense, that's when we set it in our minds, 'OK, someone needs to get to the hole and make something happen,'" said Montana junior forward Abby Anderson, who scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
"I think our motion offense is a great set-up for that to get a drive, get in there, be aggressive. Tonight we talked about coming in here and throwing the first punch. Eastern and our team have had some pretty scrappy games, and we just wanted to come out physical."
The Lady Griz led most of the way, although the first half was back and forth for the first 17 minutes. Junior guard Sophia Stiles put the hosts on top on a drive to the bucket with 3:48 left in the half, and her team never trailed again. Stiles had a team-high nine points at halftime, and Montana benefited from a 12-7 edge in bench points, with sophomore Jordyn Schweyen scoring five.
"You exhaust a lot of energy playing Eastern, and I thought you saw two exhausted teams out there, really battling it out," Montana coach Mike Petrino said. "I was really proud of our effort, especially the first half. The frustrating thing for me was we had nine turnovers in the first half. There's room to improve, but I'm proud of our kids."
The Lady Griz took a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter and were never seriously threatened the rest of the way. The lead stretched to 12 points with just over four minutes left, and the Eagles, who lost for the fifth game in a row, couldn't muster enough offense to put a scare into Montana.
Eastern's point total was its second lowest of the season. And the Eagles (6-14) were beaten on the boards, 41-33.
Anderson says the Lady Griz have a little intra-squad competition, if you will, when it comes to game-time defense.
"Eastern has good shooters, and that was one of the things we wanted to focus on was not letting them get as many threes as they normally do," she offered. "Then recently what we've been doing is setting goals to keep teams and players under a certain amount of points.
"It's just like a fun thing we do. No coaches involved. We get in the locker room and set a goal ourselves and it's like, whoever gets scored on first owes someone $5."
Thursday marked the first time in five years that Montana (11-7) has won four league games in a row. They'll shoot for No. 5 on Saturday when they play at Eastern Washington at 1:05 p.m. MT.
"Our kids have dealt with adversity, every team has dealt with adversity this year," Petrino said, "and I don't care how you say it, it's great we've been able to do this."
Anderson was one of three Lady Griz to score in double figures along with Stiles (12) and Madi Schoening (10). Schoening collected a game-high 10 rebounds to earn a double-double, and she also had three assists.
Eastern Washington was led by Maisie Burnham with 14 points. The Eagles have lost eight of their last nine games.
