The shooting was promising, but the defense needs to improve.
That pretty much summed up the Montana women's basketball team Wednesday in an 81-74 debut loss to Utah State in Logan, Utah. The Lady Griz hit 42.2 percent of their shots from the floor, including eight 3-point goals, but labored to stay with the up-tempo Aggies, who shot almost 50 percent (32 for 66).
Montana first-year head coach Mike Petrino was encouraged by the flashes of brilliance offensively but didn't hide his disappointment over the outcome. Utah State is picked to finish 11th in the 11-team Mountain West Conference.
"You go from having a double-digit lead to a two-point lead at halftime, then the first five minutes (of the third quarter) I think they scored seven possessions in a row," Petrino told KMPT radio.
"We just need to get better defensively. We knew guarding the dribble would be the hard part and we all need to be better. We just didn't get key stops. I thought their freshman guard (Meagan) Mendazona killed us, scoring 18."
To put Utah State's scoring spree in perspective, the team reached 81 points just once last season against an NCAA Division I opponent. The Aggies did it Wednesday with a quick-trigger offense that highlighted the dribble penetration and 3-point shooting of the team under first-year coach Kayla Ard.
"We pushed the pace and things turned around for us," Ard said. "(Mendazona), she's not even in good shape. She's been out a ton. But she has really strong mental toughness and knows how to push through. She's a great player."
Lost in the setback were sterling shooting performances by two Montana players that didn't even suit up last season.
Redshirt sophomore forward Carmen Gfeller scored a career-high 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting and shared team-high rebounding honors with Madi Schoening, each with six boards. True freshman Willa Albrecht of Billings added 14 points, going 4 for 5 from 3-point range.
"We went inside and I thought we could have gone inside even more," said Petrino, who employed an offense designed to spread the defense and take advantage of strong slashing moves to the bucket. "Carmen and Willa and Abby Anderson ... Abby had 10 points in just 19 minutes."
The scariest moment in the game for Montana came when Anderson, the team's most established scorer, shot blocker and rebounder, went down with an ankle injury early in the fourth quarter. She appeared to be in a great deal of pain initially, but walked to the bench and had her ankle re-taped.
Anderson should be able to return to the team at some point in the near future. It will also help the Lady Griz to have Jordyn and Shelby Schweyen available. They did not make the trip to Logan.
A group of Lady Griz newcomers introduced themselves in an impressive way in the first half, scoring 13 straight points in helping their team build a 13-point lead. Included in the mix were Albrecht, Bria Dixon, Kyndall Keller, Hannah Thurmon and Nyah Morris-Nelson.
But Utah State responded in a big way. First came an 11-0 run to finish the first half, then a 16-8 run to start the second.
"Our defense, we had fatigue set in at times and didn't get back in transition," Petrino lamented. "They got some baskets that we'd like to have those possessions back."
Montana took a 60-58 lead on an Anderson jumper early in the fourth quarter, then fell victim to a 12-2 run. The Lady Griz fought back and trailed by just four, 78-74, after an Albrecht layup with 35 ticks left. From there the Lady Griz were forced to foul and failed to score again.
"Dribble jumpers, dribble jumpers, get in the paint...," Petrino said of Utah State's offense. "We need to be better containing the ball out front."
Ard credited the Lady Griz for putting a scare into her team.
"Montana is a very good basketball team, all respect to them," she said. "It was a great test for us. That was really important. We were down by quite a bit and the kids, I told them, 'Let's tie it up, focus on moving forward and stay positive.' We did a good job of that."
Montana will make its Big Sky Conference home debut Thursday against Southern Utah.
