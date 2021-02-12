MISSOULA — Winning when you're not on top of your game shows grit and character.
The Montana women's basketball team revealed some of both Thursday and will try for a series sweep of winless Weber State Saturday at noon in Ogden, Utah. The Lady Griz escaped with a 61-46 road win over the Wildcats two days ago despite 19 turnovers and 12-for-37 shooting by their starters.
"First of all, learn and grow. We learn a lot about ourselves every game," Montana coach Mike Petrino said. "We didn't play our best, but we found a way to survive and get through this."
With a victory Saturday, Montana would have its first three-game win streak of the season. It would mark a nice turnaround after losing three in a row, including two to archrival Montana State and one to Portland State.
Super-sub Kylie Frohlich has been a catalyst. The Missoula Sentinel product has averaged almost 15 points and six rebounds per game over the last three outings. And it's quite a departure from the two games before that when she failed to score.
"Her energy and what she does out there was really positive for us," Petrino said of Frohlich's 14 points, five rebounds and four assists Thursday.
With starters Carmen Gfeller and Abby Anderson, Montana has both a height and quickness advantage inside on Weber State. But the Wildcats employed a physical style Thursday that slowed the Lady Griz.
Montana was 4 for 17 with seven turnovers two minutes into the second quarter and trailed, 14-11.
"We played kind of sluggish and got outhustled at the beginning. Credit to them. They played really hard. They have good size but I didn't think we were very aggressive or finished strong," said Petrino.
Offensive rebounds were an issue as well. They weren't terribly costly but only because the Wildcats shot 28.8 percent. They had just 11 second-chance points after grabbing 15 offensive rebounds.
Despite turning the ball over 21 times, Weber State had more shot attempts than Montana because of its work on the offensive glass.
"Defensively we did some good things. It was not finishing the defense. We gave up way too many offensive rebounds. Way too many. We're better than that," said Petrino.
To her credit, Anderson overcame adversity and had her third double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds. She also added five blocks, giving her 22 the last seven games.
"We faced some adversity (Thursday), but we made some adjustments as the game went on that really worked," said Petrino. "We just want to keep getting better."
