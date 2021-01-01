A spirited second-half comeback by the Montana women's basketball team set up a thrilling finish at Northern Colorado Friday night.
The Lady Griz spotted the Bears a 19-point lead late in the third quarter before coming all the way back to tie on a Carmen Gfeller 3-pointer with 1:50 left. True freshman Kyndall Keller took it from there, hitting a go-ahead floater in traffic with 36 seconds left and adding free throws late in Montana's 60-56 win at Bank of Colorado Arena in Greeley, Colorado.
"Super proud of the kids," Montana coach Mike Petrino told KMPT radio. "When you're down 19 with about 12 minutes left ... The way we ended that third quarter with that little run, that put us in position. There were a lot of players that stepped up and did positive things."
Montana outscored UNC 27-4 over the final 14 minutes to win its Big Sky Conference opener. The Lady Griz improved 3-2 overall with their third win in a row and Northern Colorado fell to 0-3 in conference, 1-7 overall.
The Bears were held to just four points on 1-for-17 shooting in the final frame. Montana finished the game on a 10-0 run.
"The biggest adjustment we made was we went to our zone," Petrino said. "We were having a hard time with them. We had a terrible start, but huge credit to our kids. The players that came off the bench, our energy changed."
Gfeller, Sophia Stiles and Abby Anderson shared the team lead in scoring for Montana with 12 points apiece. Anderson added a team-high 11 rebounds for a double-double. Keller pitched in with 10 points off the bench.
"(Keller) was great," Petrino said of his true freshman from Havre. "She's playing really well. She's a great competitor, comes from a great high school program and knows how to compete.
"And Abby (Anderson) is competing her heart out."
Montana's hustle wasn't enough to save it from cold shooting early. The Lady Griz hit just 9 of 34 shots in the first half and trailed 37-25 at the break. Northern Colorado wasn't much better, hitting 12 of 31 shots, but hit 5 of 11 shots from 3-point range.
Montana's shooting woes continued for most of the third period as its deficit ballooned to 52-33. But the game started to turn in the final 80 seconds of the quarter as Montana went on an 8-0 run sparked by reserves Jordyn Schweyen and true freshman Karsen Murphy of Glendive.
Montana kept the momentum for the duration. Schweyen hit a big 3-ball and Keller added free throws as the visitors drew closer. Then with 2:32 left, senior Madi Schoening picked the right time for her first bucket — a 3-ball that shaved Montana's deficit to 56-53.
That set the stage for Gfeller and Keller's heroics on the offensive end Gfeller's big defensive rebound that forced the hosts into foul mode with just seconds left.
Montana will try to complete a road sweep over Northern Colorado when the teams meet once again Sunday at 1 p.m. in Greeley. Next time around, Petrino is hoping his team can get it going a little earlier.
"We had some good shots in the first half and we missed them and we let the frustration of missing a shot affect us on the defensive end," he said. "You have to have that tough resiliency to get over a play."
Montana won despite hitting just 19 of 65 shots from the floor. Northern Colorado's Hannah Simental led all scorers with 19 points.
