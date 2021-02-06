MISSOULA — Feed her the ball down low and Carmen Gfeller is a master at devouring defenders.
The sophomore forward piled up 19 points and Hannah Thurmon added 15 in leading the Montana women's basketball team to a 76-63 win over Portland State Saturday at Dahlberg Arena. The Lady Griz shot 51.6% as a team (32 for 62) and Gfeller hit 9 of 12 attempts from the floor.
"We're definitely a better team when the best field goal percentage player in the conference is on the floor," Montana coach Mike Petrino said of Gfeller, who struggled with foul trouble in Thursday's 61-60 loss to the Vikings.
"She's such a dedicated player and teammate. She played better today because she hurt about Thursday's loss. She knew she wanted to be better. She sat in that film session yesterday, absorbed all the coaching and she wanted to be good for her teammates."
Montana snapped a three-game losing streak in improving to 5-5 in Big Sky Conference play and 8-7 overall. Portland State fell to 4-6, 6-7.
The Lady Griz set the tone in the first quarter with their energy and Gfeller's scoring. The Washington native scored eight points as the hosts took a 20-16 lead into the second frame.
Portland State's deficit ballooned to 12 points in the second quarter before a late 3-ball by Jenna Kilty pulled the Vikings within eight. Montana sizzled from the floor in the first half, hitting 55.2% of its shots (16 for 29). Gfeller had 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting and Kylie Frohlich collected five rebounds.
"It helps when you don't get two fouls in the first 30 seconds," Gfeller joked about Thursday's loss. "It's just been fun to finally get that win and I think we should have gotten (Thursday's) win as well.
"I know our team is very capable of doing some things. I don't think we've scratched the surface of what we can do yet."
Montana led 38-30 at halftime and broke the game open with a 24-11 surge in the third quarter. Thurmon hit back-to-back triples and the hosts connected on 10 of 16 shots in the period.
"We just had that mentality to play our hearts out," said Thurmon, a junior transfer who matched her season highs in points (15) and 3-pointers (5) and grabbed a season-high seven rebounds. "We should not have let it get how it was last game. We knew we had to come out stronger and be more positive. We stressed all weekend that energy and motivation to keep going and get a lead."
Montana enjoyed balanced scoring with Kylie Frohlich and Abby Anderson complementing the big performances by Gfeller and Thurmon with 12 points apiece. Frohlich also had five rebounds to finish off her best week in a Lady Griz uniform, averaging 15 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in two games against Portland State.
Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of the game for Montana was its 9-for-23 shooting from 3-point range. If the Lady Griz can consistently combine solid outside shooting with their dependable inside game, a conference championship may be within reach.
"We were being really patient today," Gfeller noted. "We were taking our time and just letting them make the mistakes rather than us forcing something. That set us up for a good win."
Petrino was proud of his team's resiliency coming off three straight losses, including Thursday's heartbreaker that was decided on a controversial no-call in the final two seconds.
"Obviously Thursday hurt," he said. "But you had a great group of positive players and coaches that went to work, stayed locked in and played one of our better games.
"I'm really proud of the way we moved the ball against that good zone defense."
The Lady Griz will play five of their last eight league games on the road, starting with Thursday's contest at winless Weber State. The Big Sky tournament is set for March 8-12 in Boise, Idaho.
