Just when it appeared everything was coming together for the Montana Lady Griz, Southern Utah hit stride on senior night.
After leading for most of regulation time, the UM women's basketball team stumbled early in overtime. The Thunderbirds jumped to a five-point lead and held on for an inspiring comeback win, 84-81, in the final regular-season game for both teams at America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah.
Montana (17-12) saw a three-game win streak come to an end despite shooting 54.1 percent from the field (33 for 61). Southern Utah (17-12) hit 4 of 6 shots and 4 of 5 free throws in overtime.
"Those are tough when you lead almost the whole game and it doesn't come out your way," Montana coach Shannon Schweyen told KMPT radio.
"... The key in the game was the O-boards. When you're playing zone, you have a hard time rebounding out of it sometimes. They had a few that went their way. But those second chances just killed us."
Southern Utah finished with a slim 32-30 edge in rebounds. But their 17 offensive rebounds led to 19 second-chance points.
The loss was hard for Montana to swallow because it played exceptionally well early. The Lady Griz blistered the nets at an 85.7 percent clip (12 for 14) in building a 27-16 lead in the first quarter. Freshman Jamie Pickens was especially good, scoring nine points on 4-for-4 shooting.
Led by senior guards Rebecca Cardenas and Harley Hansen, Southern Utah began to come alive in the second quarter. Montana's lead was 40-34 at halftime — surprisingly small considering the team hit 16 of 25 shots in the first two quarters and Pickens had 13 points off the bench.
The Lady Griz continued to shoot well in the third period, hitting 8 of 16 shots. But the turnovers piled up (15), preventing them from pulling away.
Southern Utah turned up its defensive intensity in the fourth quarter and knotted the score at 65-65 with just under 5 minutes left. Montana responded with jumpers by McKenzie Johnston and Sophia Stiles to go back up by four, but the hosts would not go away.
Cardenas hit a clutch jump shot with 4.1 ticks left to send the game into overtime knotted at 72-72. The Lady Griz were forced to play overtime without Stiles, who fouled out, and it hurt on the defensive end.
Johnston tried to pick up the slack, scoring three straight baskets to keep the Lady Griz close in OT. SUU responded with four straight free throws to build an 84-79 lead and Gabi Harrington's long jumper from the corner with 20 seconds left proved to be Montana's final points. Johnston missed a potential game-tying 3-ball with under 10 seconds left and Madi Schoening missed a pair of free throws.
Montana finished 10 for 15 from the foul line, two nights after hitting all 15 of their attempts in a win at Northern Colorado.
"We wanted to sneak out with a win to head into the tournament," Schweyen said of the Big Sky showcase, which will be held next week in Boise, Idaho. "We've still got great things ahead of us. I loved the way we competed. There were a lot of positives."
Johnston finished with a double-double, recording 14 points and 10 assists. Stockholm led Montana with 17 points, followed by Abby Anderson with 15 to go with her seven blocks.
Montana will play Northern Arizona in its tourney opener Tuesday at about 1:45 p.m. The Lumberjacks lost to the Lady Griz twice this season but will have had a full week of rest heading into the game.
