MISSOULA — J. Landham has been promoted to associate head coach for the Montana women's soccer team.
Landham, who worked previously at Northern Colorado and Vanderbilt, was hired at UM in July 2019 to coach the team's goalkeepers and help put head coach Chris Citowicki’s vision for the Montana soccer program into practice.
The Grizzlies won a regular-season title in 2019 and regular-season and tournament championships in the spring.
“When we brought him in, I knew there were areas I would need to develop him in. My vision was that it would take four years. He’s done it in two,” said Citowicki.
“He’s just growing as a coach. It’s been surprising, in the best possible way, how much he’s matured in this position.”
Landham’s primary on-field role is working with Montana’s goalkeepers. In two seasons with Landham on staff, the Grizzlies have played 30 matches and allowed 23 goals while posting 15 shutouts.
Montana went 6-0-3 in league play in 2019, allowing just two goals in nine matches. The Grizzlies allowed one goal through their first seven matches in the spring as Claire Howard became the Big Sky career leader in shutouts.
Howard, the Big Sky Goalkeeper of the Year as a senior and a United Soccer Coaches first-team All-West Region selection, finished her career with 32 shutouts and a 0.83 goals-against average.
“I am very excited for J.,” said Howard. “His passion for the game and developing players is clearly shown through the excitement and energy that he brings every day.
“Playing under him for a few years enhanced my skills as a player and a person, and I know this is just the beginning of all the players he will continue to impact. I am excited to see him continue to succeed in his new role.”
—UM sports information
