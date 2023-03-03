MISSOULA — Laolu Oke seemed like he was destined to watch from the bench as Montana men's basketball coach Travis DeCuire tightened his rotation toward the mid-point of Big Sky Conference play.
Then an injury thrust the transfer forward into playing 20 minutes against Sacramento State on Jan. 26 after he played 31 total minutes across the first eight games of conference play. He’s now averaging 13.4 minutes over the past nine games after not playing more than 12 prior to that game in California.
Oke stayed prepared by working in the shadows so that he could take advantage of the opportunity when it presented itself. He’s done just that and has become an unsung hero as a defensive presence for the Grizzlies during their 7-1 run to the conference tournament after starting league play with a 3-6 record.
“His mind is in the right place,” DeCuire said. “He’s not the kid that’s selfishly motivated by how many minutes we play him, how many shots he gets, how many points he has or where he stands in the stat sheet.
“He’s motivated by his love for basketball, his love for the people, and his want for success on and off the floor. He’s continued to work. He’s been open to coaching. He’s grown as a player in his time here. He’s just stayed ready for the opportunity.”
Montana all-conference forward Josh Bannan singled out Oke’s performance following the Feb. 18 loss at Montana State. Oke had a team-best plus/minus rating of plus-eight in the 72-68 loss, meaning UM outscored MSU by eight points when he was on the floor.
Oke led UM with a plus-19 in the 73-67 win over Portland State that started the Grizzlies’ five-game winning streak after the loss to Sac State. He later posted a plus-12, the second-best mark on the team, in the 69-61 win over Idaho State, which UM opens the tournament against.
Oke’s impact has almost exclusively come on the defensive end as a physical, energetic player who makes an impact on the glass. The redshirt junior primarily has been a rebounder off the bench, totaling 26 during the 7-1 close to the regular season.
With active hands, he collected five steals in that stretch and poked away other passes that were stolen by his teammates. He’s also blocked two shots and dished two assists.
“I feel like I’m very comfortable in what I do best,” he said. “When it comes to rebounding and defending, I think I’m very comfortable at doing that. Offense is still a slow progression for me.
“I think I just play really hard. I accept the fact that I’m better on the defensive end when it comes to rebounding and blocking shots and getting steals and guarding guys. I feel like I just take pride in that because that’s what I do best.”
It was going to take Oke some time to find his footing at UM. Not only was he transferring to a new team but he was moving up to the NCAA Division I level after playing at Div. II, and he quickly noticed how players were bigger, stronger and faster.
The 6-foot-8 height that Oke adds to UM is an anomaly in his family of Nigerian descent because no family member he knows is above 6-foot. His growth spurt from 5-8 to 6-4 during his freshman year of high school led him to taking basketball more seriously.
That dedication led him to Metropolitan State University of Denver, where he was a two-time defensive player of the year in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. He set school records for career rebounding average, rebounds in a season and a game, and career double-doubles.
He decided to transfer after last season because he graduated with a degree and the coaching staff underwent changes. He was recruited by schools around the country as well as Big Sky teams UM, Montana State, Portland State, Idaho, Northern Arizona and Northern Colorado.
Oke, who still has another year of eligibility remaining, chose UM because that’s where he felt most wanted. He’s slotted into his new role as he’s had to also adapt from a starter in past years to coming off the bench this season.
“I’m big on going where you’re wanted most,” he said. “Montana definitely wanted me the most. They were persistent, they called me every day, they talked to me every day, made sure how I was doing.
“They wanted me here. This has been the spot for me. I love this group. I love being part of this team. I think that we’re going to make some noise.”
Oke’s opportunity for an increased role came about because of an injury to fifth-year forward Mack Anderson prior to the Sac State game. Foul trouble by Anderson since his return as well as by forward Dischon Thomas have also given him more opportunities for playing time.
He’s totaled 11 points in the past eight games, having put in extra time with assistant coach Jay Flores trying to finish around the rim. He had averaged 14.4 points and 11.6 rebounds last year at the D-II level but hasn’t been needed as a primary scoring threat because of the weapons around him.
His presence as a low-scoring rim protector is similar to the role Anderson plays, so it’s difficult to have them both on the floor together. DeCuire has played them early in games and whoever is playing better that day tends to get more minutes.
Unlike those two players, fellow down-low big man Thomas can be a high-volume scorer as a 3-point threat. However, he’s been held scoreless over the past three games while missing all four of his field goal attempts.
“We’ve played our best basketball when all three of those 5-men have been available to us,” DeCuire said. “Probably the games that have gotten away from us only one of them has played well or been available, whether that’s fouls or injury or whatever. That depth is important to us and Lu has been very valuable in that rotation.”
