MISSOULA — All Montana needed to do to beat Weber State on Thursday was cleanly inbound the ball with four seconds left, take the intentional foul, knock down a couple free throws and hope a full-court heave was off the mark.
The Griz couldn’t even execute the first part while holding a 57-56 lead. Lonnell Martin Jr. slipped as he released the ball while running the baseline and his inbounds pass to a streaking Josh Bannan fell short near mid-court at Dahlberg Arena.
Dyson Koehler came up with the steal, but the Wildcats were out of timeouts, so he had to make a snap decision. Koehler found Steven Verplancken on the right wing and the latter knocked down a 3-pointer on his way to 12 points, putting the Griz down by two with one second left.
Aanen Moody’s half-court heave after the ensuing inbound was off the mark and the Griz lost, 59-57, to drop to 2-3 in the Big Sky ahead of their home game against Idaho State (3-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday. Weber State improved to 3-1 under first-year coach Eric Duft.
“They called a timeout and we had Junior Ballard on the ball the whole time and then we told him wait a couple counts and then bail out of there and see if you can’t steal one,” Duft said. “I think when he bailed out, their player hesitated just a bit and miss-threw it and we were able to get a steal. Dyson Koehler made a great play. A lot of times in that situation, you kind of lose your wits, but he didn’t. He found Steven and he was able to make it.”
The Griz have struggled to close out wins in those late-game situations in tight contests because of free throw woes late and foul trouble putting their opponents in the bonus. They dropped to 0-3 in games decided by one possession, 0-2 in conference games decided by three points or fewer and 1-3 in league games decided by single digits.
UM had appeared to be on the way to another crazy-finish victory over Weber State at home after last year’s 74-72 win when Martin spun around to score a layup on a lob in the final five seconds. This time, Josh Bannan coughed up the ball at the left elbow but he recovered it and drove down the lane for a dunk to put UM up 56-55 with 31 seconds left.
Martin then forced a jump ball on defense with the possession arrow pointing in the Grizzlies’ favor. Moody drew a foul with 10 seconds left, made his first free throw on his way to a team-high 17 points but missed the second, making it a 57-55 advantage. Dillon Jones snagged the rebound, drove down the court and was fouled with four seconds left.
He missed the first free throw, leading to a decision whether to intentionally miss the second and try for an offensive rebound. Duft felt they had a chance for a steal because he saw Montana has been “shaky in press offense” this season. That’s what turned out to happen after Jones made the second free throw to complete his 17-point, 21-rebound performance.
“It shouldn’t have came down to that,” Montana coach Travis DeCuire said of the inbound play. “Good teams don’t beat themselves. Free throws, turnovers, shot selection down the stretch. We easily, this is a game we should have put 70 points on the board if we just take care of the ball, get the right shot. You get up six, seven, we had an opportunity to push it to 10, 12 and we just didn’t take care of the ball to get good shots. Then you put pressure on yourself to come down to that possession.”
The Griz have struggled to put together a full 40-minute performance, which has left them in situations where late-game execution is magnified. They led Eastern Washington for most of the second half before losing. They were leading Northern Arizona late before falling in overtime. They nearly blew an 18-point lead at Northern Colorado before escaping with a win.
Against Weber, their offense didn’t show up consistently as they had scoring droughts of 3:29, 4:08 and 2:52 in the second half after stretches of 5:42 and 3:47 without a made field goal in the first half. The final scoring drought ended when Bannan’s layup put UM up 54-52 with 72 seconds left. He missed the free throw and Ballard converted his and-1 opportunity, putting UM down 55-54 with 51 ticks remaining.
DeCuire said offensive consistency has been impacted because they’ve had at least one player miss practice because of an illness since the last week of November. This week, it was Josh Vazquez, who had three points in 17 minutes after recently playing well. Brandon Whitney, who was sick last week, played only 19 minutes, but DeCuire said that was based on performance.
The Griz have shown they can score 80 points in a game. They’ve shown they can hold teams in the 50s. But they’ve done both of those in the same game only once, when they posted an 81-56 win over South Dakota State in the first week of December.
“That’s been an ongoing conversation,” DeCuire said of having a complete performance. “That becomes a part of mental toughness. Sometimes adversity is hard to play through but success is too. When you’re doing things the right way and you’re playing well, sometimes it’s hard to keep doing those things.
“We obviously are proving that. NAU, Northern Colorado, this game, even Eastern Washington are games where we had some momentum, we had some mojo and we kind of gave it away with poor shot selection, not rebounding the ball, not getting loose balls. They had too many offensive rebounds and a lot of loose balls down the stretch that we didn’t come up that gave them extra possessions.”
The loss put a damper on a historic night for Bannan, who eclipsed 1,000 career points. He had family members who flew in from his native Australia.
Bannan said he was “disappointed” with his performance because of his lack of effort on defense and feeling he should have rebounded the ball better. He finished with 12 points on 6-of-11 shooting to go with seven rebounds and six assists against four turnovers.
The Griz were outrebounded 35-28, including 7-3 on the offensive glass, another recurring struggle for them. That led the Wildcats to a 9-2 advantage in second-chance points.
The Griz still aren’t out of the Big Sky title race, but they’re already 2-3 and 2 1/2 games behind 4-0 Eastern Washington heading into their game against an Idaho State team that beat Weber State last week. The Bengals did lose at Montana State, 81-68, on Thursday.
"The level of talent across the board has probably improved,” Bannan said of the Big Sky. “I think there’s a lot better depth of teams this year. I think every team is competitive and every team can win on any given night. That’s what we’re struggling with right now, where we need to improve because we’re not playing a complete game. Our emotional investment is probably not where it needs to be.
“We all got to take a good, hard, long look at ourselves. We have to find a way to increase our buy-in and just sacrifice individual aspirations. Whatever is in our way, the team just has to be winning. We’ve had stretches this year where we’ve done a good job of having plays where guys put their body on the line. Lon did a great job tonight, had a few of those. It’s a matter of can we continue to do that. That’s something I need to do a better job of leading.”
