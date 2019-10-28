MISSOULA — The word exhibition is a little misleading in this case.
The Montana women's basketball team will take its final test run Tuesday night before its official home opener next week. But don't be fooled: Carroll College is an exceptional NAIA team and the Fighting Saints aren't coming to Dahlberg Arena to play the role of punching bag.
"They've got two D-I drop-downs, Kamden Hilborn from Montana State and Emmy Toth from Boise State," Lady Griz coach Shannon Schweyen said of Carroll, who is picked to win the Frontier Conference.
"Then they have a group back from a team that was extremely successful last year and won their league. They're going to be good on defense, I know that, and feisty to score on. It will be a good test for us."
Montana passed its first exhibition test with flying colors last Friday. The Lady Griz shot 50 percent from the floor, hitting 7 of 19 shots from 3-point range and 34 of 68 overall.
Junior guards Gabi Harrington and Sammy Fatkin have been most impressive so far. Harrington collected a game-high 24 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 81-69 win over Lewis-Clark State. Fatkin had 19 points in Montana's Maroon-Silver scrimmage three nights earlier.
Depth is going to be a strength for the Lady Griz. Ten players scored Friday night and Schweyen has her pick of 13 capable athletes this season, making her decision about whom to redshirt extremely challenging.
"We should be fresh all the time and playing absolutely our hardest," Schweyen said. "It's a different thing when you're thinking you can get those kids in and out nonstop."
Carroll's top returning shooter is guard Danielle Wagner of Havre. She scored a team-high 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting in a home win over College of Idaho last week.
The Fighting Saints have a distinct Montana flavor. The 5-foot-7 Hilborn is from Clancy and the 6-1 Toth from Bozeman. Plus the team has three Kalispell natives in Nikki Krueger, Taylor Salonen and Rakiah Grende.
Former Weber State assistant coach Rachelle Sayers leads the Fighting Saints. The Absarokee native will put together a game plan that's sure to test the work-in-progress defense of the Lady Griz.
"I felt a lot of times (Friday) we just weren't doing what we were supposed to be doing defensively," Schweyen said. "(Lewis-Clark) played with a lot of intensity but we've got to get a lot better defensively. We've got to be able to keep some people in front of us and locate shooters."
Montana will play another NAIA team, MSU Northern, in its first official game next Tuesday in Missoula. From there it gets much tougher, with consecutive home tests against Fresno State, Grand Canyon and Arizona.
