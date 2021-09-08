MISSOULA — Hugh Davidson had something new when he took over as Montana’s head football coach in 1964: full-ride scholarships.
Davidson, who died in December at 92 years old, was tasked with pulling the Grizzlies’ football program out of the depths it had sunk to during a de-emphasizing of athletics at UM in the preceding few years. It was a harrowing task, especially for a 35-year-old, first-time head coach.
Davidson managed to put together an 8-20 overall record and 3-8 mark in conference play in his three seasons of trying to rebuild a gutted program. His winning percentage of .285 was nothing special, but it was better than the previous two coaches.
While the wins were sparse during those lean years of Griz football, Davidson led UM to what is still its only victory over the Western Illinois Leathernecks, who are coming to Missoula for the Grizzlies’ home opener 6 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
That victory on Oct. 24, 1964, featured all of seven points, which came when UM junior tailback Paul Connelly scored a 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter. His workmanlike day included 29 carries for 145 yards as he nearly matched WIU’s entire offensive output of 167 yards.
The teams combined for 13 fumbles as WIU fumbled eight times and Montana five. The Griz lost three fumbles and the Leathernecks two as the teams totaled three fumbles within 5 yards of the end zone. UM picked off three passes, with Tom Welker’s leading to Connelly’s score and Warren Hill’s two interceptions in the final seven minutes sealing the win.
Davidson improved his career record at UM to 3-3, but he’d never make it back to a .500 winning percentage in his three seasons. Struggles had been common for the Griz program at the time as previous coach Ray Jenkins went 14-41 overall at Montana.
UM was hampered by a program of “de-emphasis” of sports under president Harry K. Newburn. In 1960, he announced the cutting of full athletic scholarships starting in the fall of 1961.
“It is the fundamental mission of Montana State University to be an institution of higher education, and we believe that a program of full scholarships for athletes is inconsistent with that mission,” he said in the March 31, 1960, edition of the Missoulian, noting the unsavory aspect of the “auction block” of recruiting. UM was known as MSU at the time, while current-day MSU was known Montana State College.
Players on scholarship would keep their scholarship, but the incoming classes would receive scholarships in line with the academic scholarship of $283 instead of the $1,000 athletic ones. The plan was all UM football players would be off full athletic scholarships by 1964.
Davidson excelled as a Griz defensive backs coach under Jenkins from 1958-63 in the challenging Mountain States (Skyline) Conference with bigger schools. UM's 1961 media guide called him “the little professor” and said he “is nationally recognized for his ability to teach pass defense.”
In 1960, his Griz ranked No. 2 in the nation for pass defense. He was the featured speaker at the 1961 American Football Coaches convention. In 1963, he was just one of two coaches chosen by the Air Force and Army to give clinics for football coaches and officials in Hawaii and Japan.
“In the Skyline Conference, the Griz were generally in over their heads every time they played,” said Bill Schwanke, a former Missoulian sports editor, UM sports information director and Voice of the Griz on the radio. “To have him get that recognition playing with lesser talent than bigger teams, that was pretty exciting at that time.”
Things were looking up when UM joined the Big Sky Conference, with similar-sized schools, and Robert Johns took over as UM president in 1963. The decision was made midway through the 1-9 season in 1963 to offer 60 full scholarships for football starting in 1964, the maximum allowed by the Big Sky.
“Three years ago you couldn’t get an even-money bet on Montana State University’s chances of fielding an intramural football team let alone a varsity squad in 1963,” Missoulian sports editor Max D. Burner wrote in the Aug. 11, 1963, edition of the Missoulian.
“Then, President Harry K. Newburn had unveiled his de-emphasis program and many predicted the end of football at the University. But, football survived and now, mainly because of Montana’s entry into the Big Sky conference, the austerity has been lifted.”
It looked like a boon for Davidson, but he was taking over a program that had been hampered in recruiting by the lessening of scholarships. The Griz did have individual standouts in the early 1960s like Mike Tilleman, Tom Hauck, the uncle of current Griz coach Bobby Hauck, and Gene Leonard, the grandfather of current UM linebacker Geno Leonard, but it didn’t have depth.
It was almost like starting a program from scratch, but Davidson did better than expected at the start. He led the 1964 Griz to a 3-6 record after they went 1-9 in 1963 under Jenkins. They improved to 4-6 in 1965, but they dropped to 1-8 in 1966, and he didn’t get his contract renewed.
“He was a straightforward, friendly, open, professional guy, so I was really hopeful he’d have more success, but the cards were stacked against him,” Schwanke said. “You never know what he would have done with a better situation. It was a tough hill to climb at that time because the football program had gotten to be known as not very good in the early 1960s. We had some good players, but we were always outmanned. It just wasn’t a good situation, but he was always genuinely glad to see you. He was near the top of my list as a high-quality guy.”
Jack Swarthout, a former Griz player and assistant under Texas coach Darrell Royal, replaced Davidson as coach in addition to being hired as the athletic director. His first priority was to work with recently hired UM president Robert Pantzer to increase the budget for football recruiting so they could be on an even playing field with rest of the Big Sky.
The Griz had gotten their full scholarships back three years earlier, but it didn’t matter if they weren’t able to use them effectively. As more money was put into recruiting, including money from UM's Century Club, Swarthout led the Griz to back-to-back undefeated regular seasons and their first Big Sky titles in 1969 and 1970.
“Knute Rockne would have had a tough time then when you don’t have all the weapons that other people you’re playing have,” said former All-American linebacker Bob Beers, who came to UM to play for Swarthout in 1967 after Davidson tried to recruit him out of junior college in 1966. “You could have had Bill Belichick in here and he would have struggled. Those were tough circumstances. I always thought Hugh was a very good football mind.”
Davidson put that mind to good use as an NFL scout. He had left coaching after UM to go into the private sector in restaurant management and insurance, but he returned as an Idaho State assistant coach from 1970-71 before getting into scouting.
Davidson was hired as a scout for the Denver Broncos in 1972 and won one Super Bowl and made five Super Bowl trips in 32 seasons. He retired as a scout in 1993 but remained a consultant for the Broncos for 10 years, reconnecting with Beers on the scouting staff in 1995.
A native of Grant, Nebraska, Davidson remained a Griz supporter from his home in Hamilton.
“In 2010, they honored him and brought him back and he went out for the coin flip,” Beers recalled. “The crowd was really excited to see this old Griz coach from the 60s. He got a rousing ovation. I was excited for him. I don’t think people appreciated what he did. I think the players that played for him did. They really liked him. You don’t hear anyone say a bad thing about Hugh Davidson. Just a fun guy to be around.”
