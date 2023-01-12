MISSOULA — All Montana needed to do to beat Weber State on Thursday was cleanly inbound the ball with four seconds left, take the intentional foul, knock down a couple free throws and hope a full-court heave was off the mark.
The Griz couldn’t even execute the first part while holding a 57-56 lead. Lonnell Martin Jr.’s inbounds pass to a streaking Josh Bannan fell short near mid-court at Dahlberg Arena and Dyson Koehler came up with the steal.
The Wildcats were out of timeouts and had only a couple seconds to make a snap decision. Koehler found Steven Verplancken on the right wing and the latter knocked down a 3-pointer with one second remaining, putting the Griz down two points.
Aanen Moody’s half-court heave after the ensuing inbound was off the mark and the Griz lost, 59-57, to drop to 2-3 in the Big Sky ahead of their home game against Idaho State 7 p.m. Saturday. Weber State improved to 3-1 under first-year coach Eric Duft.
“They called a timeout and we had Junior Ballard on the ball the whole time and then we told him wait a couple counts and then bail out of there and see if you can’t steal one,” Duft said. “I think when he bailed out, their player hesitated just a bit and miss-threw it and we were able to get a steal. Dyson Koehler made a great play. A lot of times in that situation, you kind of lose your wits, but he didn’t. He found Steven and he was able to make it.”
UM had appeared to be on the way to escaping with another crazy-finish victory over Weber State at home after last year’s 74-72 win when Martin spun around to score a layup on a lob in the final five seconds. This time, Josh Bannan had coughed up the ball at the left elbow but he recovered it and drove down the lane for a dunk to put UM up 56-55 with 31 seconds left.
Martin then forced a jump ball on defense with the possession arrow pointing in the Grizzlies’ favor. Moody drew a foul with 10 seconds left, made his first free throw on his way to a team-high 17 points but missed the second, making it a 57-55 advantage. Dillon Jones snagged the rebound, drove down the court and was fouled with four seconds left.
He missed the first free throw, leading to a decision whether to intentionally miss the second and try for an offensive rebound. Duft felt they had a chance for a steal because he saw Montana has been “shaky in press offense” this season. That’s what turned out to happen after Jones made the second free throw to complete his 17-point, 21-rebound performance.
“It shouldn’t have came down to that,” Montana coach Travis DeCuire said. “Good teams don’t beat themselves. Free throws, turnovers, shot selection down the stretch. We easily, this is a game we should have put 70 points on the board if we just take care of the ball, get the right shot. You get up six, seven, we had an opportunity to push it to 10, 12 and we just didn’t take care of the ball to get good shots. Then you put pressure on yourself to come down to that possession. At the end of the day, I think when you watch the film, there’s probably four guys wide open, the ball has to come inbounds.”
This story will be updated.
