MISSOULA — Montana overcame a cold first-half shooting performance to make things close on the road at Santa Clara on Sunday.
Montana shot a rough 30% from the field in the first half but trailed just 33-26, leaving plenty of room for a run. The Grizzlies eventually tied the game at 45-all in Santa Clara, California, behind a trio of 3-pointers by Robby Beasley III and a bucket by Cameron Parker for a 17-6 run, but the hosting Broncos had an answer — and it was a big one.
The Broncos outscored Montana 20-6 after a Parker layup tied the game at 45-all, and used that massive surge to take a 79-64 win over the Grizzlies.
Montana falls to 8-5 overall and is an even 5-5 against Division-I teams.
There was an obvious disparity in the loss. Santa Clara was called for 14 fouls while Montana was called for 25 and Grizzlies senior Mack Anderson fouled out for the second time this season and Montana head coach Travis DeCuire was handed his first technical foul of the season during a second half timeout.
Santa Clara outshot Montana from the foul line 31 to nine. The Broncos went 25 of 31 while the Grizzlies were a perfect 9 for 9. The Broncos scored 10 of their final 14 points from the charity stripe in the final 4:39.
Derrick Carter-Hollinger led the Grizzlies with a season-high 17 points on 5 of 9 shooting from the field and 6 of 6 shooting from the foul line. He was the only Grizzly to hit double-digit scoring as the team shot 35% (23 of 65) from the field and 35% from deep on 9 of 26 shooting.
Parker was steady off the bench with eight points and eight assists as the senior guard moved back to his sixth-man role with Brandon Whitney returning from a two-game absence. Montana has had nine different leading scorers this season in 13 games after Carter-Hollinger's 17 points Sunday.
"It sounds but, honestly I think that is our Achilles' heel right now," DeCuire said on the KGVO postgame show. "We're not sure whose going to show up offensively and who to rely on. So what you do is, you kinda wait to catch lightning in a bottle and you ride that guy and then when he goes cold you find something else. Right now we don't have that consistent go-to offensive player right now."
The Broncos shot 45% from the field and 55% from 3-point range. Keshawn Justice scored 23 points and hauled in 11 boards while teammate Josip Vrankic also had a 20-point double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. The Grizzlies held Santa Clara star Jalen Williams, who entered the game as the leading scorer in the NCAA in total points, to just 11 — all in the second half — on one made field goal.
"If you would have told me Jalen Williams makes one shot I'd tell you we'd at least be in there down the stretch," DeCuire said.
Montana (8-5) will get a break for before playing its next game against Idaho State (3-8) to open the all-Big Sky play portion of the schedule on Thursday, Dec. 30 in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT.
