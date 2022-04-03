EUGENE, Ore. — In track and field circles, historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, is considered by many as the sport's most-iconic venues.
From NCAA and world championships to Olympic trials, it has played backdrop to many of track's biggest moments.
Competing there is one of those jaw-dropping moments for many athletes, with several Montana athletes even posing for photos with their race bibs prior to this weekend's Hayward Premiere meet.
The magnitude of the venue, though, can sometimes lead to star-struck performances.
Not this weekend, though.
The hope coming into the weekend was to compete under the brightest of lights so that future meets, including the Big Sky Championships in May and, perhaps for some, the NCAA Championships – back at Hayward Field – in June, don't seem quite so bright.
The weekend exceeded expectations for many of Montana's student-athletes, who performed on the big stage with confidence.
Take Tanessa Morris, for example. Out of any current Grizzly, perhaps she knows best what the big moments feel like. Coming into last spring's Big Sky Championship as the favorite in the hammer throw, she kept her cool under pressure and delivered, taking home an individual title. With throws surpassing 200 feet last year, she qualified for NCAA Regionals, where she placed 39th.
The stage didn't seem too big for Morris on Friday, who won the hammer throw with a top mark of 197-4.
As it turned out, her first throw was good enough to beat the other 23 competitors, 11 who compete for schools in the prestigious Pac-12 Conference. But she followed that first throw up with two stronger throws, with her fourth attempt being her best on the day.
Morris highlighted the event, but not to be overlooked was Kaitlyn Gallo, who, just a freshman, placed eighth, reaching 172-7, a personal best by more than 8 feet. Ariel Clark was just behind at 168-8 (11th).
On the weekend, Montana recorded 18 season bests with several big highlights.
Joel Mendez continued to do things not done at Montana in years. After several eye-opening performances during the indoor season, on Saturday, he became the first Grizzly to record a sub-9-minute 3,000-meter steeplechase time since Lynn Reynolds in 2011. His time of 8:51.02 was nearly 20 seconds better than his previous best, set last week in Missoula.
Catie Buck and Emma Normand both ran the 200 meters in under 25 seconds – both lifetime bests – while Buck also had a PR in the 100 meters. Buck finished 11th in the 100 meters (12.09) and 11th in the 200 meters (24.95). Normand placed 12th (12.10) and ninth (24.86), respectively.
Cooper Hewett had two personal bests, in both the 100 meters (10.85) and 200 meters (21.61), while the Grizzlies had four runners finish the 5,000 meters in under 14:36, with three recording lifetime bests (Maxwell Scott, 14:23.09; Nathan Carter, 14:29.20; and Jordan Hansen, 14:35.22). In the pole vault, Zane Johnson cleared 15-11 for the first time, a PR by nearly 4 inches.
Jansen Ziola placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles and sixth in the long jump (18-3.25), while Brent Yeakey finished third in the shot put (55-.3.75) and fifth in the discus (170-3).
—UM sports information
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.