MISSOULA — Lisa O’Meara, who served on the basketball staff at Saint Mary’s from 2010 to 2019, has been hired as an assistant coach for the Montana women's hoops team.
Former Denver player Haley Simental has been hired as the program’s director of operations, a position that went unfilled last year.
A native of Eugene, Oregon, O'Meara played one year of basketball at Saint Mary’s, one at Lane (Oregon) Community College and two at Oregon Tech, from which she graduated with a degree in management in 2010.
She returned to Saint Mary’s to pursue a graduate degree in kinesiology, which she earned in 2012, and got on coach Paul Thomas’s staff as the director of operations, a position she held for three seasons before moving up to an assistant coach position for the next six.
In her nine years on staff at Saint Mary’s, from 2010-11 to 2018-19, the Gaels averaged more than 21 wins per season, never winning fewer than 19, and nine times advanced to the WNIT.
Following the 2018-19 season, O’Meara moved on to something new, taking a position with PGC Basketball, an organization that helps develop high school coaches and players through clinics and camps.
In 2021, ready to break away from the Bay Area, the husband and wife team of Lisa and Brendan O'Meara moved to Austin, Texas, where Brendan got a job as an assistant coach with Austin Gilgronis, a member of Major League Rugby (he’s now an assistant coach for American Raptors Rugby, a union team based in Denver.)
Lisa is excited about her opportunity in Missoula.
"I could be picky about being in a place where you could build a successful program in a meaningful way, where you’re playing great basketball but you’re also making a positive impact on the community and in the life of the players. We really aligned on all of those things. It checked all the boxes,” she said.
—UM sports information
