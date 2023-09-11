MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate soccer player Liv Thorne-Thomsen announced on social media Monday that she has made a verbal commitment to play for Montana starting in 2025.
Thorne-Thomsen posted the following on X, formerly known as Twitter:
"I am psyched to be able to continue to grow with the sport that I love in this awesome soccer community. Thanks to all my coaches, family, and friends for all the support!! Go Griz!!"
Thorne-Thomsen, a midfielder, was first team Western AA all-conference last season. Her Hellgate team is 4-0 this season.