Live coverage from Washington-Grizzly Stadium April 10, 2021, as the Montana Grizzlies host NCAA Division II Central Washington for their first game in over a year.
Pregame
Central Washington All-American running back Michael Roots isn't playing in today's game because he entered the transfer portal on Friday.
Montana All-American running back Marcus Knight wasn't in uniform during warmups. Coach Bobby Hauck said during his pregame radio show that "Marcus got an injury, and he won't be available."
First quarter
Montana sophomore running back Nick Ostmo plunges in for a 1-yard touchdown to cap a 45-yard drive started by a 50-yard kickoff return by Malik Flowers and continued by a third-down catch conversion in triple coverage by Sammy Akem. Jack Cooper PAT good. UM 7, CWU 0, 12:06 left in first quarter.
Montana kicker Jack Cooper converts his first field goal attempt at UM, hitting a line drive from 47 yards out through the wind and snow. UM 10, CWU 0, 6:29 left in first quarter.
Montana's defense doesn't allow a first down through the first three drives, forcing two punts and getting an interception by Gavin Robertson, the third of his career at UM, but fails to convert that into points
End 1Q: UM 10, CWU 0
Second quarter
UM can't convert Gabe Sulser's 45-yard punt return to the 8-yard lines into points as Humphrey overthrows a wide-open Mitch Roberts in the end zone. Jacob McGourin recovers a fumble by QB Jack Smith, but Cooper missed a 25-yard field goal wide left.
Montana's defense allows its first points of the game as Van Soderberg, a Washington transfer, drills a 38-yard field goal as CWU puts together its first sustained drive on its fifth possession. UM 10, CWU 3, 8:54 left in second quarter.
Cam Humphrey connects with Gabe Sulser for a 13-yard touchdown after Sulser takes the kickoff 53 yards to the CWU 26-yard line. PAT good. UM 17, CWU 3, 6:16 left in second uqarter.
After coming up limping early in a drive, Cam Humphrey connects with Gabe Sulser for a 34-yard gain and closes the drive with a 5-yard TD run. UM 24, CWU 3, 0:30 left in second quarter.
End second quarter: UM 24, CWU 3
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.