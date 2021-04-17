Live coverage from Washington-Grizzly Stadium April 17, 2021, as the Montana Grizzlies host Portland State.
Pregame
Kalispell Glacier grad Drew Turner, a running back, goes through warmups after sitting out last week with an undisclosed injury.
First quarter
After UM punts on the game-opening possession, Portland State junior kicker Cody Williams, who hit a 52-yard game-winning FG the last time he was in Washington-Grizzly Stadium, misses wide left from 44 yards out on the right hash. UM and PSU remain scoreless with 7:43 left in the first quarter.
Montana's running backs come up big on its second drive. Sophomore Nick Ostmo starts the drive with a 9-yard reception and 20-yard run on back-to-back plays. True freshman RB Xavier Harris runs left, cuts upfield to his right and wins a footrace to the end zone for a 28-yard TD run. Jack Cooper PAT is good. UM 7, Portland State 0, 5:26 left in first quarter.
Montana senior LB Jace Lewis, the Big Sky preseason defensive MVP, takes down Malik Walker for a 1-yard loss on 3rd-and-1 as UM forces Portland State to punt from its own 33-yard line.
After a second UM drive is impacted by a penalty, blocking below the waist by Moses Mallory, the Griz punt. UM gets bailed out on a PSU penalty for inelgible man down field as cornerback Justin Ford gets beat for a big gain down the right sideline.
End 1Q: UM 7, PSU 0.
Second quarter
Montana safety Gavin Robertson forces a fumble as Davis Alexander scramble, but PSU recovers on 3rd down and is forced to punt.
Montana goes for it on 4th-and-7 from the PSU 34-yard line. Humphrey throws to Bozeman native Ryan Simpson, who slips a couple defenders and runs down to the 4-yard line for a 30-yard gain. UM scores one play later as Harris runs right for a 4-yard TDs. Cooper PAT is good. UM 14, Portland State 0, 9:51 left in the second quarter.
Humphrey shows good pocket awareness on his fifth drive to find pass catchers and scramble for yards. Humphrey hits Gabe Sulser in stride over the middle, and the Billings Senior grad runs it in for a 54-yard touchdown. Cooper PAT is no good, wide right. UM 20, Portland State 0, 5:12. #GrizFB
UM's Malik Flowers blocks a PSU punt, and the Griz take over at the PSU 15-yard line. On the first offensivce play, Humphrey is picked off by David Joseph in the end zone as his pass intended for Mitch Roberts is underthrown.
PSU lines up to go for it on 4th-and-1 from its own 41-yard line but calls timeout with 58 seconds left in the first half. Alexander runs for it, and LB Marcus Welnel stands him up for a 1-yard loss, resulting in a turnover on downs.
Humphrey connects with senior WR Sammy Akem on a post route for a 15-yard TD one play after he connected with Mitch Roberts for a 14-yard gain along the right sideline. Carver Gilman PAT good. UM 27, PSU 0, 0:09 left second quarter.
End second quarter: UM 27, PSU 0.
Third quarter
UM forces a three-and-out, Gabe Sulser returns a punt 56 yards but UM turns the ball over on downs as QB Kris Brown enters for his first snap and comes up short on a fourth-and-2 run up the middle.
Portland State gets on the board with a 73-yard pass from Davis Alexander to Mataio Talalemotu, who gets past sophomore CB Corbin Walker down the right sideline and wins a footrace to the end zone. Cody Williams PAT good. UM 27, PSU 7, 11:55 left in the third quarter.
Humphrey takes a big hit from LB Justice Pagan and FS Ty Apana-Purcell and stays down on the field for a couple minutes. He limps off the field helped by two athletic trainers. Kris Brown enters at QB.
The run game of Ostmo, Xavier Harris come up big after Humphrey leaves earlier in the drive. Kris Brown has a fourth-and-1 conversion run, and Ostmo bounces left for an 11-yard TD. Carver Gilman PAT good. UM 34, Portland State 7, 6:30 left in third quarter.
After a Jace Lewis interception, Brown pitches the ball to Ostmo, who barrels his way into the end zone for a 6-yard TD run. Carver Gilman PAT good. Montana is up to 212 rushing yards, 6.6 yards per carry, 4 rushing TDs. UM 41, PSU 7, 4:14 left in the third quarter.
Montana CB Justin Ford delivers some more big hits and comes up big on fourth down by shoving a WR out of bounds to prevent him from getting his feet inbounds.
End third quarter: UM 41, PSU 7.
Fourth quarter
Montana center AJ Forbes is down on the field and limps off the field with the help of two athletic trainers supporting him.
Ostmo runs for an 8-yard TD. Gilman PAT good. UM 48, PSU 7, 12:33 left in the game.
Final: Montana 48, Portland State 7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.