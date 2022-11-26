MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies (7-4, 4-4) are hosting a first round playoff game against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-2, 5-0) from Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
It's the first meeting between the two teams. The Redhawks were the Ohio Valley conference champions while the Grizzlies finished sixth in the Big Sky standings, earning an at-large bid into the FCS playoffs.
The game will be nationally-televised on ESPN2.
Pregame
What looked like it could be the battle of backup quarterbacks this week is looking much different in warmups.
Southeast Missouri State starting QB Paxton DeLaurent, who missed the last two games with a foot injury, was on the field going through warmups.
For the home team, starter Lucas Johnson was on the field undergoing warmups as well. He exited last week's rivalry game with an apparent leg injury.
Kickoff has officially been backed up 15 minutes due to the ongoing UCF-USF football game currently being aired on ESPN2.
SEMO won the toss and elected to defer. The Griz will get the ball to start the game.
First quarter
The first score of the game comes on defense as the Redhawks find the end zone on a scoop-and-score.
Quarterback Lucas Johnson keeps it on the option, and coughs it up. There didn't seem to be any collision that caused the fumble - simply dropped it. That's his second in as many weeks and this one costs them points.
Score: SEMO 7, Montana 0
Second quarter
Facing a redzone third-and-one, SEMO jumps on the offensive line and is forced to try a longer third down. They go to the air, and the ball is batted away in the endzone by Griz safety TraJon Cotton.
SEMO kicker DC Pippin nails a 36-yard field goal instead and the visitors have opened a 10-0 lead with 13:21 left in the second quarter.
Score: SEMO 10, Montana 0
The Griz luck out as a SEMO defender drops an interception in the end zone as Johnson was looking to connect with Junior Bergen.
It allows kicker Nico Ramos to take the field and split the uprights from 35 yards out. It took a while, but Montana is on the board.
Score: SEMO 10, Montana 3
Southeast Missouri State has the upperhand now after executing a two-minute drill to perfection. The Redhawks went 14 plays for 92 yards and running back Geno Hess scored to add to the lead.
There is just 30 seconds left in the half and the visitors will receive the ball to open the second half.
Score: SEMO 17, Montana 3
