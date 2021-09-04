Live coverage from the 2021 season opener for the Montana Grizzlies as they visit the Washington Huskies on Sep. 4, 2021, at Husky Stadium in Seattle.
Pregame
The Grizzlies opted to play two spring games in 2021, but this will be the start of their first full season since they fell in the FCS quarterfinals in 2019.
UM running backs Marcus Knight and Nick Ostmo, who've been dealing with injuries, weren't on the field during pregame warmups.
Montana QB Cam Humphrey calls tails and wins the coin toss. The Griz defer to the second half. Washington will receive the opening kickoff.
First quarter
Washington QB Dylan Morris with a keeper for a 1-yard score to cap a nine-play, 78-yard drive that includes a roughing the passer penalty on Joe Babros. PAT good. UW 7, Montana 0, 10:09 left in the quarter.
UM's drive is helped early by a facemask penalty. True freshman RB Xavier Harris shows his burst and vision with a 37-yard run to the UW 11-yard line as UM's veteran O-line holding up good early. UM settles for a 26-yard FG attempt by Arizona State transfer Kevin Macias. Montana's streak of not being shut out is extended to 408 games. UW 7, Montana 3, 7:08 left in the quarter.
Marcus Welnel gets a TFl and a sack, giving the Griz three TFLs through two drives. UW goes for it on 4th-and-13 from the UM 32-yard line, and UM forces a turnover on downs after a 15-yard penalty on Robby Hauck earlier in the drive.
UM goes three and out. After a punt, UM's Jacob McGourin collects the fourth tackle for loss of the quarter for UM.
End of first quarter: Washington 7, Montana 3.
Second quarter
Montana LB Marcus Welnel breaks up a pass that would've been a 20-yard pick-6 if he caught it. Turns out it would've come back anyway because Alex Gubner is called for roughing the passer. Third 15-yard penalty against UM. Make it five tackles for loss for Montana. Marcus Welnel and Patrick O'Connell combine for the sack, this one for 9 yards. It leads to a 3rd-and-19 and an eventual punt. Montana junior Gabe Sulser finds some open field on a punt return and runs it back 27 yards to the UM 37-yard line.
Montana QB Cam Humphrey scrambles on third down for 8 yards and first down near midfield. However, a later flag is tossed and the Griz are called for an 11-yard holding penalty by center AJ Forbes. Four penalties for 56 yards. Montana goes for it on fourth-and-1 from its own 46-yard line after a 17-yard pass on third down. Isiah Childs gets stopped in the backfield for a 2-yard loss and a turnover on downs. It was his first carry at UM after transferring from Akron in the offseason.
Montana rebounds from the turnover on downs by forcing a three-and-out. Omar Hicks Onu breaks up a pass intended for Jackson Giles by hitting him hard enough to flip him over.
Montana, backed up to its 3-yard line, goes three and out. A pass intended for foruth-year freshman tight end Cole Grossman goes through his hands. Looked like it would've moved the chains.
Montana picks up its 6th TFL in 5 drives, this one being the 2nd by linebacker Patrick O'Connell, a Kalispell Glacier grad. Make it 7 TFLs for Montana as Corbin Walker gets one. Washington settles for a 50-yard FG by Peyton Henry that is wide right and no good.
Cam Humphrey's pass to Sammy Akem is incomplete as it's broken up by CB Trent McDuffie, who's projected to be a first-round NFL draft pick. Montana is now 0-of-5 on 3rd downs.
Montana senior safety Gavin Robertson picks off a bobbled pass. He's from nearby Auburn, Washington, and began his career in the Pac-12 at Arizona. UM goes three-and-out as a third-down pass to Mitch Roberts is off the mark.
End first half: Washington 7, Montana 3
Third quarter
Cam Humphrey's third-down pass is broken up in the backfield by Brendan Radley-Hiles. Humphrey tackles him to prevent an interception. The Griz are now 0-of-7 on third downs. Punter Brian Buschini flips the field with a 59-yard punt. The teams trade punts as Montana forcing UW into one.
Montana RT Dylan Cook called for a holding, negating a 17-yard, first-down pass to Mitch Roberts. That's 6 penalties for 71 yards. UW 2 penalties for 25 yards. Montana QB Cam Humphrey refuses to slide on a third-down scramble, seemingly catching a UW defensive player off guard. He was 1 yard short of a first down, but it's called back for holding on Colton Keintz. Make that 7 penalties for 81 yards.
Montana senior cornerback Omar Hicks Onu is down on the field for a few moments but jogs off the field without any help.
Montana goes three-and-out for the seventh time in nine drives. The Griz trail only 7-3. UW ball at its own 39-yard line. 4:12 left in the third quarter.
Another tipped pass by a Washington receiver, and it's intercepted by Gavin Robertson at the UM 31-yard line. That's the second interception of the game for the Auburn, Washington, native who began his career in the Pac-12 at Arizona.
End third quarter: Washington 7, Montana 3
Fourth quarter
Cam Humphrey completes a 21-yard pass to Mitch Roberts to midfield. That's the biggest pass play by yardage this game for Montana.
Montana true freshman RB Xavier Harris with a nifty move in the open field after a swing pass from Cam Humphrey. He gains 12 yards, and the Griz move to the UW 35-yard line. That's the first 3rd-down conversion by UM, which is now 1 of 10. Harris limps off afterwards. Cam Humphrey hits Malik Flowers for a 14-yard gain to the UM 17-yard line as he had pressure coming from the blindside. Cam Humphrey rolls left and finds Cole Grossman for an 11-yard gain to the 4. Firts and goal.
Cam Humphrey, the Issaquah native, fakes the handoff and runs for a 4-yard TD, diving like Superman into the end zone. He's mobbed by teammates in the end zone. Montana 10, Washington 7. 10:35 to play.
Montana LB Patrick O'Connell collects his second sack and third TFL today. That's three sacks and eight TFLs.
Akron transfer Isiah Childs rumbles for 17 yards to the Washington 5-yard line with 5 minutes to play. Montana's Kevin Macias kicks a 22-yard FG with 2:54 to play to give the Griz a 13-7 lead over Washington.
Montana forces a turnover downs. The Griz lead 13-7 with 93 seconds to play in Seattle.
Kevin Macias' field goal attempt from 50 yards is on line but about 5 yards short. Washington takes over at its own 32-yard line with 72 seconds remaining.
On 4th and 10, UW's Dylan Morris hits future NFL TE Cade Otton for 25 yards to the UM 43-yard line. 41 secondfs left. Montana LB Marcus Welnel, from Helena Capital, gets the third interception of the day.
Final: Montana 10, Washington 7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.