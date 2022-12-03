FARGO — The Montana Grizzlies (8-4) are visiting third-seeded North Dakota State (9-2) in the second round of the FCS playoffs.
The Grizzlies overcame a 21-point deficit to get past Southeast Missouri State in Missoula last week to advance while the defending champion Bison, who have won nine of the last 11 championships, earned a bye last week by earning one of the top-eight playoff seeds.
The winner will draw a quarterfinal date with either No. 6 seed Samford or upset-minded Southeastern Louisiana State.
Montana has reached the quarterfinals each of the past two full seasons. To find the last time NDSU failed to qualify for the quarters, you’d have to go back to 2009.
UM leads the all-time series 5-4, dating back to the two programs’ first meeting in 1914.
Pregame
Griz running back Nick Ostmo will not be playing today after suffering an undisclosed injury in the team's win over Southeast Missouri State last weekend.
That leaves tailback duties to Xavier Harris, Isiah Childs, Eli Gillman and Colter Janacaro.
Meanwhile, NDSU will be without star running back Hunter Luepke. An NFL hopeful, he's dealing with a lingering shoulder issue.
Montana won the toss and deferred to the second half. NDSU opted to receive and will start with the ball.
First quarter
Each team opened the game with a scoreless possession, but NDSU has found the end zone on its second try. Quarterback Cam Miller scored on a 10-yard keeper to the left corner of the end zone.
The play was set up by a long, difficult catch from Bison wide receiver Zach Mathis. At 6'6", he went up over the top of safety Robby Hauck to get NDSU in the red zone.
Score: Bison 7, Griz 0
The Bison have quickly added another score onto the scoreboard, as Cam Miller reaches for the second time already this afternoon. On third down, he breaks free for a 68-yard score.
It was NDSU's longest rushing play of the season.
Score: Bison 14, Griz 0
The Griz string together a much-needed scoring drive that lasts four minutes with 13 plays and 66 yards. Lucas Johnson capped it off with a one-yard QB keeper.
All the TDs today have come from quarterbacks this far.
Score: Bison 14, Griz 7
Second quarter
Montana puts together another strong drive by going 10 plays for 67 yards. This time, though, Johnson is sacked on third down and the Griz have to settle for a field goal.
Nico Ramos trots on and is true from 39 yards to cut into the deficit.
Score: Bison 14, Griz 10
Montana was controlling the pace of the game, making one last drive to end the second half. In their own territory, Johnson was sacked again and fumbled. In the chaos, there was a flag thrown, the ball was recovered by NDSU in the end zone, and the refs signaled Bison TD.
After review, it was confirmed.
Score: Bison 21, Griz 10
Following up the entirely bizarre sequence on the previous possession, Montana gets a decent outcome as Nico Ramos makes his second field goal of the game, this one from 36 yards out.
It makes it a one-possession game again and the Griz will get the ball to start the second half.
Score Bison 21, Griz 13
Third quarter
Montana doesn't score on its first offensive possession of the half, but makes up for it on its first defensive stand.
Trying to connect with his wide receiver on a comeback route, Bison QB Cam Miller gets the route jumped by Griz corner Corbin Walker who takes it all the way to the house for a touchdown of roughly 60 yards.
Score: Bison 21, Montana 20
One play was all that was needed for NDSU to regain all the momentum.
Running back Kobe Johnson shimmied his way through a hole, turned on the jets and went untouched 85 yards for a touchdown. That's now the Bison's longest running score of the year, beating Miller's season-high that was set earlier in the game.
Score: Bison 28, Griz 20
The Griz officially have their backs against the wall.
After backup QB Daniel Britt is intercepted, the Bison score on a 68-yard touchdown run courtesy of TeMerick Williams. The big running back was in a pile up, came out the only man standing and went the distance.
That's NDSU's third 60+ yard TD run of the afternoon.
Score: Bison 35, Griz 20
Fourth quarter
The game is starting to get chippy late with extracurriculars on both sides, including late hits and personal fouls.
NDSU adds onto its lead with yet another long TD run, this one going for a distance of 73 yards. It was Kobe Johnson's second score of the day from over 70 yards.
Score: Bison 42, Griz 20
NDSU running back TK Marshall becomes the third Bison running back to reach the end zone for the Bison this afternoon.
They have accumulated 455 rushing yards to this point so far, carving up a Montana Grizzly defense that has thwarted the run all season, with the exception of the Brawl of the Wild.
Score: Bison 49, Griz 20
The Griz won't go out limping, as Daniel Britt connects with wide receiver Keelan White for a 22-yard score. That's White's second TD in as many weeks.
That touchdown pairing could be heard much more in the future.
Score: Bison 49, Griz 26
