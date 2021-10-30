Live coverage from Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula as the Grizzlies host Southern Utah for the final time as Big Sky Conference foes.
Pregame
The Thunderbirds are 1-7 overall and 0-5 in league play as they prepare to face No. 11 Montana at noon Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. They’ve been outscored 187-98 in their five league games and seem destined to go winless in their final spin around the Big Sky before heading to the Western Athletic Conference.
The Griz are looking to take another step toward a playoff berth as they enter at 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the Big Sky with four games left. They’re allowing just 15.9 points per game as they face an anemic SUU team averaging 20.8 points scored, while they’ll look to improve their average of 29.7 points scored against an SUU team giving up 38.5 points.
UM sophomore RB Nick Ostmo and true freshman RB Isiah Childs are both going through warmups. They would be second and fourth on an injury-free deprth chart, but the Griz were missing their top four RBs last week. Ostmo hasn't played this year after a preseason ankle injury and Childs hasn't played significant snaps since Sept. 25 because of a knee injury.
UM sophomore center AJ Forbes is going through warmups after he went down on the first drive last week and didn't return. Senior QB Cam Humphrey is going through warmups, and the Griz must feel better about him because fourth-stringer Daniel Britt isn't in uniform today, which he had been each of the past three weeks when Humphrey didn't play.
Montana wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. Southern Utah will receive the opening kickoff. The Griz have allowed a touchdown on the first drive four times in seven games.
First quarter
Montana sophomore TraJon Cotton makes his second consecutive start at nickelback. Senior CB Omar Hicks Onu levels RB Dayne Christiansen on the first play of the game. Griz force a three-and-out to start the game.
Montana redshirt freshman QB Kris Brown starts for fourth consecutive game. True freshman Junior Bergen gets his second straight start at RB. Southern Utah will be without All-American linebacker La'akea Kaho'ohanohano-Davis today. Griz go three-and-out on first drive.
After Montana forced a three-and-out, sophomore RB Nick Ostmo is on the field for the first time this season after a preseason right ankle injury. His first run goes for 9 yards running behind center AJ Forbes, who starts after he went down on the first drive of the game last week and didn't return. Montana fumbles the ball on a snap after getting down to Southern Utah's 29-yard line on its second drive. Thunderbirds LB Aubrey Nellems recovers the ball at their 35-yard line.
Southern Utah goes for it on 4th-and-4 from UM's 48-yard line. Griz LB Pat O'Connell is called for offsides, giving the Thunderbirds 5 yards and a first down. SUU attempts a double pass by WR Ethan Bolingbroke into triple coverage, but none of the Griz can pick it off. On fourth-and-4 at the UM 37, DE Joe Babros is called for offsides. That's the second time this drive that the Griz have gifted Southern Utah a first down via penalty on fourth down.
Southern Utah kicker Noah Alejado connects on a 32-yard field goal from the left hash for the game's first score. That's a 16-play, 51-yard drive that included two first downs via penalty on fourth down and a dropped interception by the Griz.
SCORE: SUU 3, Griz 0, 2:24 left in 1Q.
Montana senior QB Cam Humphrey takes the field for the Grizzlies' third drive of the game. This is his first live action since he injured his right ankle on the final drive of the game against Eastern Washington on Oct. 2. After Cam Humphrey starts 3-of-3 for 32 yards, Montana senior left tackle Conlan Beaver is called for a 15-yard personal foul penalty as there was some shoving after the play. That pushes the Griz back from the SUU 29-yard line to the 44. Three penalties for 25 yards.
End first quarter: Southern Utah 3, Montana 0
Second quarter
Montana commits a second turnover in three drives. QB Cam Humphrey loses the ball as he gets hit near midfield on the first play of the second quarter. Southern Utah's Murray Quaid Murray forces the fumble and Jayden Clark recovers the ball at the UM 47-yard line.
Montana LB Pat O'Connell is called for roughing the passer on a second-and-10 incompletion. That moves the ball to the Griz 21-yard line. Four penalties for 40 yards. Southern Utah sophomore RB Isaiah Williams powers his way up the middle for a 2-yard TD run. The PAT goes off the right upright and is no good. Montana's two turnovers have led to 9 points.
SCORE: SUU 9, Griz 0, with 10:37 left in the second quarter.
Montana QB Cam Humphrey is back out for a second consecutive drive. The Griz convert their first third down of the game on a 10-yard pass to Sammy Akem to the UM 48-yard line. They're now 1 of 3 on third downs. Montana true freshman RB Junior Bergen, the Grizzlies' fifth-stringer, is down on the field. Sixth-string RB Colter Janacaro, a true freshman from Missoula Big Sky, checks in. Second-stringer Nick Ostmo has just one carry in his first game of the season. Montana called for an illegal substitution immediately after the injury. That's 5 penalties for 45 yards for the Griz. This one pushes them back from the SUU 10-yard line to the 15.
Montana settles for a 21-yard field goal by Kevin Macias from the left hash after redshirt freshman WR Keelan White loses possession of the ball while falling to the ground on a third-down pass at the right side of the end zone.
SCORE: Southern Utah 9, Griz 3, with 5:46 left in the second quarter.
Montana junior CB Justin Ford intercepts a pass for a 6th (yes, 6th) game in a row. This time, he returns it 26 yards for a TD. The ball goes off the hands of WR Lance Lawson with three Griz defenders around him. Justin Ford's 6 INTs are the most by a Montana Grizzly in a single season since Matt Hermanson had 6 in 2014.
SCORE: Griz 10, Southern Utah 9, with 5:36 left in the second quarter.
Montana's Alex Gubner jumps offsides, Southern Utah takes a shot on the free play, and Justin Miller hits Brandon Schenks for a 60-yard TD down the left sideline. Ruling of TD stands after it looked like Schenks may have stepped out of bounds.
SCORE: SUU 16, Griz 10, with 2:59 left in the second quarter.
On fourth-and-7 from the Southern Utah 30-yard line, QB Cam Humphrey is sacked for a 2-yard loss and limps off the field with 0:43 left in the second quarter. The Griz passed up a 47-yard FG one week after Kevin Macias made a 48-yarder.
End second quarter: Southern Utah 16, Montana 10
Third quarter
Montana freshman Aaron Fontes takes the opening kickoff of the second half 34 yards to the Southern Utah 46-yard line. Kris Brown comes out at QB after playing the first 2 drives before Cam Humphrey took over for the next 3. The Griz waste the field position, going three-and-out and punting.
After forcing a punt, Montana WR Aaron Fontes muffs a wobbly punt, but Griz CB Corbin Walker is there to recover the ball at the UM 38-yard line.
Griz senior LT Conlan Beaver called for holding, negating a first-down run into SUU territory. Beaver is then called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. 7 penalties for 70 yards. Beaver, the most-experienced player on offense, is pulled for true freshman Brandon Casey. Montana responds with a much-needed 30-yard pass from QB Kris Brown to TE Cole Grossman on the next play. Eight plays after the penalties, Brown hits Grossman for a 24-yard score.
SCORE: Griz 17, Southern Utah 16, with 8:46 left in the third quarter.
Montana junior safety Robby Hauck is called for a holding penalty on a third-down incompletion. Hauck is then called for unsportsmanlike conduct after the play was over. Nine penalties for 95 yards for the Griz. Zero penalties for Southern Utah. Nine penalties and 95 yards are both season highs for Montana, and there's still a quarter and half left to play.
Montana brings pressure on third-and-13, LB Jace Lewis hammers Justin Miller as he throws, and the pass is still completed for 17 yards to Lance Lawson to the Griz 12-yard line.
Montana rises up in the red zone. Gavin Robertson puts a punishing hit on Karris Davis on what looked like it'd be a TD. Omar Hicks Onu then breaks up a 3rd-down pass toward Brandon Schenks in the end zone. SUU settles for a 23-yard FG.
SCORE: SUU 19, Griz 17, with 1:28 left in the third quarter.
End third quarter: Southern Utah 19, Montana 17
Fourth quarter
Southern Utah LB Aubrey Nellems is called for targeting on TE Cole Grossman. The penalty is overturned upon video review. Southern Utah true freshman CB Kobe Singleton breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for senior WR Sammy Akem in one-on-one coverage. Kevin Macias then slots home a 30-yard field goal to give the Griz the lead. 13 plays, 62 yards.
SCORE: Griz 20, SUU 19, with 11:38 to play.
Montana comes through on defense right after taking the lead by forcing a three-and-out. Junior LB Pat O'Connell gets some big-time pressure on third down, forcing the O-lineman to hold him, but he still gets the sack.
Montana redshirt freshman QB Kris Brown is picked off by Southern Utah true freshman CB Kobe Singleton, who jumps the route as Brown was leveled in the backfield as he unloaded the pass.
Southern Utah goes for it on fourth-and-3 from the Montana 40-yard line. The Griz bring pressure and force a short, incomplete pass as the pocket quickly collapses.
One play after a 25-yard pass from Kris Brown to Mitch Roberts to the Southern Utah 25-yard line, SUU's AJ Stanley forces a fumble of RB Junior Bergen and recovers the ball at the 18-yard line. Four turnovers for the Griz. The fumble is under review. The ruling stands upon review.
Montana jumps offsides, Southern Utah takes a shot on the free play and Justin Miller hits Lance Lawson for 21 yards to the 50-yard line. Montana is then called for illegal hands to the face on the next play. On the next play, CB Omar Hicks Onu is called for pass interference. Southern Utah is suddenly at the Griz 19-yard line.
Southern Utah's Noah Alejado lines up for a field goal from 36 yards from the right hash. Montana LB Marcus Welnel comes up the middle to block the kick with 3:06 to play. Griz clinging to a 20-19 lead.
