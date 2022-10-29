OGDEN, Utah - The Grizzlies' trip to Ogden comes on the heels of back-to-back losses to Idaho at home and at No. 3 Sac State last week.
The Weber State Wildcats fell at Montana State last week so both teams are trying to bounce back from top-10 losses and avoid going into a skid at a crucial point in the season.
The last time UM lost three straight was in 2018 — coach Bobby Hauck’s first year back with the program. In that season, the team finished 6-5 and failed to qualify for the FCS playoffs.
Now facing the possibility of playing without starting quarterback Lucas Johnson, who got injured last weekend as the victim of a targeting penalty, the Griz will need a strong effort to avoid falling to 5-3.
Dating back to their first contest in 1962, Montana leads the all-time series 40-15. The Griz are 18-8 in Ogden during that stretch, but the Wildcats are 3-1 against the Griz since 2014.
The last time these two teams met, the Griz threw five interceptions and allowed six sacks, losing 17-10 to see Weber advance to the FCS semifinals for the first time in program history.
PREGAME
Griz wide receiver Junior Bergen is back after injuring his left hand on a punt return last weekend. His hand is heavily taped up, but he is good to go.
Starting defensive lineman DeAri Todd will return after going down last weekend with an undisclosed injury.
For Weber State, All-American running back Josh Davis will miss his third-consecutive game with an ankle injury.
Wide receiver Jacob Sharpe and cornerback Abraham Williams are also out.
As for the big one, backup quarterback Kris Brown led the team out on the field for warmups. If that is any indication, starter Lucas Johnson, despite warming up, will miss the game with a head injury after being the victim of a targeting penalty last weekend.
Weber State won the toss and elected to defer. The Griz will start with the football.
Kris Brown is officially the Griz starting quarterback.
First Quarter
SCORE: 3-0 Griz (4:02 left in the 1st qtr)
It took a while, but there's a score on the board. Both teams were struggling to get first downs to begin but good field position helped out the Griz.
Starting on the Wildcats' 48-yard line, they worked their way down to the 24-yard line and stalled out. Senior kicker Nico Ramos came on and split the uprights from 41 yards out to give UM a first-quarter lead.
QB Kris Brown had a key first down on a tuck-and-run play, making a great read to get past the sticks.
SCORE: 7-3 Weber State (0:26 left in the 1st qtr)
On a third-down try, Weber State running back Damon Bankston takes a handoff and is presented a huge hole up the middle. He goes untouched 48 yards for a touchdown.
The Wildcats have started to find success in the passing game with the quick screen passes.
End 1Q: Weber State 7, Griz 3
The Wildcats have now held a lead at the end of the first quarter in all eight contests this season.
The Grizzlies' response drive started with a sack and they now face a 2nd-and-long to open the second quarter.
Second quarter
SCORE: 10-7 Griz (7:00 remaining in 2nd qtr)
Quarterback Kris Brown makes another tremendous read on an option play, tucking it and going full extension to cross the goal line. The Griz score on third-down after a defensive pass interference call in the end zone led to a fresh set of downs from the Weber State two-yard line.
Kris Brown soars in 🛫 @MontanaGrizFB on 🔝pic.twitter.com/2puU0FCYji— Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) October 29, 2022
Brown might be inconsistent with his arm, but he's plenty capable with his legs. UM needs to recognize that as the game moves along.
SCORE: 10-10 tie (0:26 left in the 2nd qtr)
The Wildcats worked all the way down to the Grizzlies' four-yard line, but self-imploded with back-to-back false starts. That moved them to the UM 14-yard line, where they had to settle for the field goal.
Kyle Thompson put it right down the middle to even up the score.
Halftime: 10-10 tie
The Griz have totaled 10 points so far on a Kris Brown quarterback keeper and a Nico Ramos field goal. Weber State has matched that with Kyle Thompson field goal and a Damon Bankston TD run.
Brown is 6 of 10 for 53 yards and has seven rushes for nine yards and a TD. Mitch Roberts has three catches for 30 yards to pass the pass-catchers while Junior Bergen has four rushes for 22 yards to pace the running game.
