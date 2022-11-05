MISSOULA — The No. 16 Grizzlies (5-3, 2-3) are looking to snap a three-game losing streak as they head into the final month of the regular season. They’re still alive for a playoff berth, and getting there starts with winning the first of their final three games this weekend.
The Mustangs (1-7, 0-5) come in with nothing to lose. They’re the only conference team without a league win, and their lone victory came against non-scholarship San Diego, 28-27.
First quarter
DeAri Todd and Alex Gubner come up with a TFL and sack on back-to-back plays to force a punt after Cal Poly gets into Montana territory.
Lucas Johnson in at QB on Griz first drive, and he rips off a 24-yard run on his first play. Longest play last week was 20 yards. Montana offense looks explosive with Johnson back at QB: 7 plays, 90 yards, 2:16 on 1st drive. Johnson 1-yard TD run one play after he steps up in pocket and completes a 36-yard pass to Keelan White
SCORE: Griz 7, Cal Poly 0, 10:01 left 1Q
Montana LB Marcus Welnel picks off Cal Poly QB Spencer Brasch on a short pass right at him on the second play of the Mustangs' second drive. Griz take over at the Cal Poly 26-yard line. First interception for Welnel this season, fourth in his career.
Lucas Johnson fakes a handoff to the left, rolls out to the right and throws back across the field to a wide-open Mitch Roberts in the end zone for a 15-yard TD.
SCORE: GrizFB, Cal Poly 0, 8:04 left first quarter. 4 plays, 26 yards in 1:11
Junior Bergen is hit immediately on a punt return, gets rolled over the tackler's hip and isn't ruled down, so he keeps running and returns the punt 42 yards to the Cal Poly 21-yard line. Griz turn it over on downs at the Poly 12 as Malik Flowers drops a 4th-down pass.
End 1Q: Montana 14, Cal Poly 0
Second quarter
Nico Ramos knocks through a 24-yard field goal after Montana gets down to the Cal Poly 7-yard line on a 13-play, 63-yard drive that took 4:17.
SCORE: Griz 17, Cal Poly 0, 13:53 left 2Q.
The big men come up clutch again as senior defensive tackle Eli Alford sacks Cal Poly QB Spencer Brasch on fourth-and-10 from the Montana 38-yard line. First sack this season for Alford, who's now up to 3.5 in 47 career games.
Lucas Johnson pitches the ball to Nick Ostmo, who scampers in for a 1-yard TD. Ostmo had a 32-yard catch and run, and three runs for 4 yards this drive.
SCORE: Griz 24, Cal Poly 0, 9:07 left 2Q. 7 plays, 53 yards in 2:31.
Lucas Johnson connects with Xavier Harris on a check down for a 20-yard catch-and-run touchdown.
SCORE: Griz 31, Cal Poly 0, 4:26 left second quarter. 8 plays, 60 yards in 2:45.
HALF: Montana 31, Cal Poly 0
