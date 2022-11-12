MISSOULA — The No. 16 Grizzlies (6-3, 3-3) are hosting Eastern Washington in the final regular season home game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
The contest will serve as Military Appreciation Day in the wake of Veterans day, as well as Senior Day.
Montana owns the all-time series record between the two schools at 29-18-1. It is especially successful at home, going 17-6-1.
However, tides have turned since the early 2010s, with EWU winning seven of the last 10 contests.
Their most recent meeting came in the 2021 FCS playoffs where the Griz won 57-41 in a shootout.
Today's game is slated for a 1 p.m. kickoff and can be watched locally on KPAX, or on CW elsewhere in the state. It can be streamed on ESPN+ and listened to on the radio on the Grizzly Sports Radio Network as well as KGVO (98.3 FM, 1290 AM).
PREGAME
If the snow last Saturday wasn't enough evidence, winter may have already arrived in Montana. Today the snow is just in the stands rather than the field, but its a frigid 15 degrees.
Eastern Washington has won the toss and elected to receive.
First Quarter
Score: 7-0 Griz (12:22 remaining in the 1st qtr)
The Griz wasted no time getting on the scoreboard today. After forcing a three-and-out, it took just three plays for them to find the end zone.
EWU has been bad versus running backs all season, but mostly on the ground. This time around, Griz RB Nick Ostmo rattles off 63 receiving yards in the drive. Both plays saw him go out to the flat and turn it up after the catch.
The touchdown catch was an 18-yard catch-and-run.
Score: 14-0 Griz (9:57 remaining in the 1st qtr)
Nick Ostmo continues to stay on fire after gaining momentum versus Cal Poly - San Luis Obispo last week.
On Montana's second drive, all he needed was one play. After getting two catches for 63 yards and a touchdown on their opening drive, he goes for one carry, 80 yards and a touchdown on their second drive.
He has four touches for two touchdowns early in the first quarter.
Score: 21-0 (5:16 remaining in the 1st qtr)
Somebody not named Nick Ostmo has reached the end zone. This time it was wide receiver Keelan White.
Lucas Johnson connects with him from five yards out and the game is starting to get out of hand. The Griz did need a fourth-down conversion to sustain their drive.
End 1Q: Griz 21, EWU 0
It's been all Griz early. While the offense has been great, the defense has been a story as well. They've already forced five punts.
Second quarter
Score: 28-0 Griz (14:06 remaining in the 2nd qtr)
Just about anybody could've punched that one in, but the Griz are sticking with Nick Ostmo today and racking up his stats. He just scored his third touchdown of the afternoon with a two-yard plunge.
The score was set up by a long catch-and-run down the sideline from tight end Cole Grossman. He forced out of bounds just short of the end zone.
Score: 35-0 Griz (7:42 remaining in the 2nd qtr)
Nick Ostmo is now up to four scores with a 28-yard touchdown run. On an option run, he retrieves the pitch and goes down the left sideline.
He is now one TD shy of tying the Montana program record for touchdowns by an individual player in a single game. That record is five and dates back to 1982, belonging to running back Greg Iseman.
Montana has now scored 100 unanswered points since the end of the Weber State game.
Score: 42-0 Griz (3:40 remaining in the 2nd qtr)
Make that back-to-back games with trips to the end zone for running back Isiah Childs. Opportunity has presented itself, and he's delivered.
He scored on a short two-yard scamper. But prior to that, starting QB Lucas Johnson was tripped up from behind and went down holding his hamstring. He eventually ran off on his own power while Daniel Britt took over under center.
Halftime: Griz 42, EWU 0
It's been all Griz, all day. Nick Ostmo has 146 rushing yards with three scores and another 63 receiving yards with a touchdown.
Keelan White has scored and so has Isiah Childs. The defense is pitching a shutout once again.
Third quarter
Score: 49-0 Griz (14:42 remaining in the 3rd qtr)
Montana picks up where it left off. Garrett Graves opens the second half by returning a kickoff 77 yards to the EWU 10-yard line.
On the first play from the line of scrimmage, Daniel Britt tosses a dime to tight end Cole Grossman. The passing score was Britt's first as a Grizzly quarterback.
