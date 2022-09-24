MISSOULA — No. 2 Montana hosts Portland State in the Big Sky Conference opener for both teams and the Homecoming game for UM.
The Griz are off to a 3-0 start with wins over three FCS teams: Northwestern State, South Dakota and Indiana State. The Vikings are 0-2 with two losses to FBS teams: San Jose State and Washington.
Pregame
Portland State wins the opening coin toss and defers to the second half. Montana will receive the opening kickoff and head toward the south end zone.
Portland State will be missing its best defensive player, Anthony Adams, who has earned All-America honors at both safety and cornerback in his career. He began the season as the FCS leader in career pass breakups with 40 (31 PBUs, 9 INTS).
First quarter
Montana tries to field a high, bouncing kickoff, but Portland State's Maclaine Griffin comes up with the ball at the Montana 22-yard line. The Vikings' second snap of the game is the first time a Griz opponent has snapped the ball in the red zone this season.
Montana LB Braxton Hill, the Big Sky defensive player of Week 1, is down, looked at by athletic trainer, limps off on his own. Portland State scores on next play, an 8-yd reverse run by WR Mataio Talalemotu, who's playing in his 1st game of year.
SCORE: PSU 7, Griz 0, 13:10 left 1Q
Facing a deficit for the first time this year, Montana drives right down the field. QB Lucas Johnson converts a third-and-5 with a pass to Mitch Roberts for 18 yards to extend the drive. Johnson then rushes for an 11-yard TD, his 4th rush TD this season.
SCORE: Griz 7, Portland State 7, 10:42 left 1Q
After the touchdown, Montana's defense forces a three-and-out and Junior Bergen rips off a 72-yard punt return. First career punt return TD for the sophomore from Billings. It's Montana's first punt return touchdown since Jerry Louie-McGee ran one back 74 yards against North Alabama on Sept. 7, 2019.
SCORE: Griz 14, Portland State 7, 8:55 left first quarter.
End 1Q: Griz 14, Portland State 7
Second quarter
Montana senior kicker Nico Ramos drills a 46-yard field goal. He's 2 of 2 this season, having made a 28-yarder vs South Dakota. That's a career long for him, topping the 37-yarder he made in 2018 while playing at Princeton.
SCORE: Griz 17, Portland State 7, 13:05 left second quarter
Montana safety Robby Hauck tackles Portland State wide receiver Nate Bennett. With that tackle, he's now the all-time career tackles leader for the Griz. He has 398 career tackles, passing former linebacker Dante Olson. It's Hauck's 44th consecutive start for UM.
Portland State goes for it on fourth-and-3 at the Montana 43-yard line. The Vikingss run a double pass, and RB Jalynnee McGee lobs a pass to Emmanuel Daigbe for 28 yards. After penalty negates QB Dante Chachere's TD run, he hits Beau Kelly over the middle for a 13-yard TD.
SCORE: Griz 17, PSU 14, 5:19 left 2Q
On the first play after Portland State's score, Montana sophomore RB Xavier Harris explodes for a 64-yard touchdown run, breaking two tackle attempts along the way. Longest rush of Harris' career, now in his 16th game.
SCORE: Griz 24, PSU 14, 5:02 left second quarter
Portland State fair catches the kickoff at Montana's 2-yard line. QB Dante Chachere then slips and falls in the end zone. Second safety this season for the Griz defense. UM's lead has gone from 3 to 12 points in just 22 seconds.
SCORE: Griz 26, PSU 14, 4:57 left second quarter
Montana QB Lucas Johnson connects with Mitch Roberts for a 24-yard diving catch. They hook up the next play for a 4-yard TD as the defender slips. 2-point run fails.
SCORE: Griz 32, Portland State 14, 2:08 left second quarter
A holding penalty forces Portland State to settle for a 49-yard FG try. Then a false start makes it a 54-yard try. Gianni Smith misses it short, Robby Hauck gathers it after bobbling it in the end zone, returns it 99 yards for a TD. 1st career TD
SCORE: Griz 39, PSU 14, 0:00 left 2Q
End second quarter: Griz 39, Portland State 14
