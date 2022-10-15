MISSOULA - The University of Montana (5-0) hosts the University of Idaho (3-2) in a Big Sky Conference battle with the Little Brown Stein on the line.
The visitors enter the contest with an unscathed record versus FCS competition, as their two losses came to Washington State and Indiana. They are 2-0 in conference play for the first time since 2009.
However, the Griz have won every contest in this rivalry since 2000.
This will be the home team's first game against an opponent with a winning record this season.
PREGAME
The bye week served the Griz well, as the team seems to be back to full strength. Anaconda native Braxton Hill is back in the fold for UM's linebacking unit after suffering an injury in Week 4 that kept him out for Week 5 versus Idaho State.
The Vandals will receive the ball to start the contest.
FIRST QUARTER
- SCORE (3:19 remaining)
END OF FIRST QUARTER
Griz 6, Vandals 3.
On UM's scoring drive, Malik Flowers picked up two first downs to pace the team. One on a nice sideline grab and the other on a jet sweep that he took nearly 20 yards.
Idaho ended the quarter with a 20-yard pass completion and will start the second quarter on their 30-yard line.
SECOND QUARTER
MISS (11:02 remaining)
And Idaho kicker Ricardo Chavez has his first miss of the season from 53-yards, wide left. Make that 15-of-16. For the Griz, they'll have great field position, starting at their own 36-yard line.
SCORE (6:15 remaining)
Lined up at his own five-yard line, punter Patrick Rohrbach fumbles the snap into the end zone and instead of trying to get it off, opts to take the safety.
Griz lead 6-5, and will now actually be sending a punt to the Vandals.
TURNOVER (4:00 remaining)
Patrick O'Connell makes his presence known once again!
He makes a read and picks off Gevani McCoy (his first turnover since week 1) and returns it to the Griz' 15-yard line. Much needed.
SCORE (1:48 remaining)
GRIZ TOUCHDOWN!
Lucas Johnson goes under center and takes the keeper in for 6! The XP is good and their lead is extended to 13-5.
Before the TD, Johnson fumbled a snap on the one-yard line that backed the team up to the five-yard line. Luckily for them, the Vandals were called for offsides, leading to the score.
SCORE (0:28 remaining)
Vandals score.
Gevani McCoy evades pressure again, two Griz defenders mix up coverage and Hayden Hatten walks in with a TD score from 30 yards out.
13-12 Griz lead.
Defensive lineman Henry Nuce was tagged with roughing the passer during that Idaho drive that turned a third-down incompletion into a first down.
HALFTIME
Griz 13, Vandals 12.
The Griz find themselves in another battle. They are going to get everyone's best shot this year, of course, but are leaving something to be desired.
Fumbled snaps, no sense of rhythm offensively, and some mental mistakes have all led to this one-point game.
