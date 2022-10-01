POCATELLO — The 4-0 University of Montana is on the road for just the second time this season as the Grizzlies visit winless Idaho State.
The Bengals haven't beaten a Top 5 opponent since 2005. Since then, they are 0-13, with five of those losses coming to UM.
UM hasn't loss to ISU in 19 years, with its last loss coming in 2003.
With the Grizzlies again is former Bengals head coach Rob Phenicie who now serves on Bobby Hauck's staff as an analyst.
Pregame
Junior linebacker Braxton Hill is dressed in street clothes for warmups, a sign that he'll be out of this afternoon's contest. He left last weekend's homecoming tilt versus Portland State and was unable to re-enter the game. Redshirt sophomore Ryan Tirrell is next up on the depth chart.
Along with Hill on the sidelines will be senior backup punter and kicker Adam Botkin.
UM will kick off to the Bengals to begin this game.
FIRST QUARTER
- INJURY (14:33 - 1st quarter)
ISU starting left tackle Jacob Angel is helped off the field after suffering an injury. He was on the bottom of a large pile up.
- TURNOVER (11:01 - 1st quarter)
Looking to his left side, Griz QB Lucas Johnson is intercepted by ISU linebacker Charles Ike. He returns it to around midfield, where the Bengals offense retakes the field.
- EJECTION (10:37 - 1st quarter)
On the Bengals first offensive play, a pass over the middle is caught and on the tackle, UM safety TraJon Cotton hits the head of the receiver. The play was reviewed and the call was confirmed. Cotton has been ejected from the game.
- SCORE (8:40 - 1st quarter)
Idaho State strikes first, as they drive down the field but have to settle for a 22-yard chip shot from freshman kicker Ian Hershey. That moves him to 2-of-3 on the season. Bengals lead 3-0.
END OF FIRST QUARTER
ISU still leads 3-0, but when the second quarter opens up, the Griz will be in the red zone. Running back Nick Ostmo has been paving his way down the field this drive with 41 rushing yards.
SECOND QUARTER
- SCORE (14:09 - 2nd quarter)
TOUCHDOWN GRIZ! On third-and-goal from the 9-yard line, Griz QB Lucas Johnson drops back but can't find anyone open. He sprints up the middle and is tripped up into the end zone. UM now takes a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter.
- SCORE (7:29 - 2nd quarter)
Idaho State ends another respectable drive with another Ian Hershey field goal, this one from 49 yards out. 7-6 Griz with 7:29 left in the second quarter.
- TURNOVER (7:22 - 2nd quarter)
A short kickoff is recovered by Griz defensive end Kale Edwards, but he fumbles trying to fight off tacklers for extra yardage. ISU's Jihad Brown comes up with the recovery and the Bengals take over once again around midfield.
- TURNOVER (3:52 - 2nd quarter)
INTERCEPTION GRIZ! Gronauer rolls out left but his throw comes up extremely short, right into the hands of the waiting linebacker, redshirt junior Tyler Flink. UM takes over on ISU's 30-yard line.
- INJURY (3:52 - 2nd quarter)
On the ensuing play following the Griz' takeaway, their freshman lineman Liam Brown goes down with an injury. He's helped off the field and can't seem to put a lot of weight on his left leg.
- SCORE (2:52 - 2nd quarter)
TOUCHDOWN GRIZ! On a short plunge, former All-American Marcus Knight goes over the top of his offensive line and the ball crosses the goal line. 14-6 Griz with 2:52 left in the second quarter.
- SCORE (0:05 - 2nd quarter)
TOUCHDOWN GRIZ! A perfectly-executed 2-minute drill leads to a touchdown for sophomore WR Keelan White. Busted coverage leaves White with nobody in sight. 21-6 UM lead just before the half.
HALFTIME
ISU has just four seconds left on the clock after the kickoff, and they opt to kneel it and head to the locker room. After a slow start for UM, both sides of the ball have come alive.
The defense is generating much more pressure on the Bengals QB while the offense has found it's groove, scoring two relatively effortless scores.
UM leads 21-6 at the intermission.
HALFTIME LEADERS
Here are your halftime leaders through the air, on the ground and on defense!
QB: Lucas Johnson, 11/17 for 97 yards, 1 passing TD, 1 rushing TD, 1 INT
RB: Nick Ostmo, 7 carries for 43 yards
WR: Malik Flowers, 4 catches for 27 yards
DEF: Patrick O'Connell / Robby Hauck, 5 tackles
This story will be updated.
