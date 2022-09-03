MISSOULA — The Griz are kicking off a hotly anticipated season in which they're projected to win the Big Sky and are ranked third in the nation. They start that journey on a day in which the temperature is expected to reach 98 degrees.
Pregame
Montana backup QB Kris Brown, a sophomore from Bozeman, has a walking boot on his left foot and is in a jersey and shorts during pregame warmups. Starting QB Lucas Johnson, a seventh-year senior who transferred from San Diego State, is warming up with redshirt freshmen Daniel Britt and AJ Abbott.
Montana senior kicker Nico Ramos, who has spent time at Cal and Princeton, is in a jersey and shorts as the specialists go through pregame warmups. Redshirt freshman Camden Capser, a Billings Central grad, is kicking field goals.
Montana sophomore WR Sawyer Racanelli is also in a jersey and shorts as the players go through pregame warmups. He's been injured/rhabbing going back to the spring after he transferred from Washington.
Montana senior linebacker Marcus Welnel is warming up wearing No. 37 as he prepares for his first game donning the legacy jersey after receiving it from former linebacker Jace Lewis.
First quarter
Montana QB Lucas Johnson scrambles for 22 yards on third-and-6, hits Mitch Roberts on a third-and-4, and then finds Roberts on a 30-yard WR middle screen for a TD. Third career TD catch for the senior and Missoula Sentinel grad. Camden Capser kick good.
SCORE: Griz 7, Northwester State 0, 11:26 left first quarter
Montana goes with a unique formation with 3 RBs, and QB Lucas Johnson breaks off a 37-yard run to the Northwestern State 25-yard line. Johnson then finds Mitch Roberts on a post for a 13-yard TD. Roberts has doubled his career TD total today. Capser kick blocked.
SCORE: GrizFB 13, Demons 0, 3:04 left first quarter
Second quarter
After 32-yard punt return by Junior Bergen, Lucas Johnson puts a nice touch on a pass down the left sideline as he hits Malik Flowers for 29 yds. The Griz are using their second-string O-line with Colin Dreis, Cody Kanouse, Kila Lincoln, Journey Grimsrud & Dillon Botner. Camden Capser misses a 36-yard FG. 8:08 left second quarter.
