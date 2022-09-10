MISSOULA — Montana and South Dakota square off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in what is one of just three games this week featuring two playoff qualifiers from last year.
UM remained No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 following a 47-0 win over Northwestern State in the season opener. South Dakota was sitting one spot outside the top 25 and dropped to fourth in the “others receiving votes” category following a 34-0 loss to FBS Kansas State.
Pregame
Senior kicker Nico Ramos is kicking field goals during pregame warmups. The transfer from Princeton/Cal didn't play last week. Coach Bobby Hauck would only say that "he wasn't available" for that game.
Montana backup quarterback Kris Brown, a sophomore from Bozeman, is warming up today after he had a walking boot on his left foot last week. Starting QB Lucas Johnson and redshirt freshmen Daniel Britt and AJ Abbott also warming up.
First quarter
Same starters for Montana, except Nick Ostmo at RB. Griz go to TE Cole Grossman on first play, and he picks up 57 yards on a catch and run. He had just one catch for 3 yards last week. Lucas Johnson 4-yard TD run. Nico Ramos PAT blocked.
SCORE: Griz 6, South Dakota 0, 12:11 left 1Q
On Montana's third offensive drive, QB Lucas Johnson fakes a pass to the right, tucks the ball and navigates through traffic down the left sideline for a 24-yard TD run. RB Nick Ostmo with a nice downfield block. Nico Ramos PAT.
SCORE: Griz 13, South Dakota 0, 3:08 left 1Q
End first quarter: Griz 13, South Dakota 0
Second quarter
South Dakota gets to Montnaa's 16-yard line, false starts and then Braxton Hill delivers a punishing hit on QB Carson Camp on a third-down incompletion. Eddie Ogamba misses a 38-yard field goal attempt wide right.
Montana QB Lucas Johnson takes a huge hit on a blindside blitz, but he bounces back up and later rips off a 24-yard run to the South Dakota 7-yard line. He pitches to Junior Bergen on first-and-goal, but Bergen fumbles, forced by Tre Thomas and recovered by Myles Harden.
End second quarter: Griz 13, South Dakota 0
Third quarter
Montana adds a 29-yard FG by Nico Ramos. The Griz had gotten to the 2-yard line, but a high snap moved them back to the 18. Second fumble in the red zone. Lucas Johnson and Keelan White had some nice connections that drive.
SCORE: Griz 16, South Dakota 0, 8:01 left 3Q
Marcus Knights rips off a 20-yard run, his longest of the season. Lucas Johnson then connects with a wide-open Junior Bergen, who lined up in the slot, for a 12-yard TD as the rush was coming. 2-point conversion failed on Erik Barker run.
SCORE: Griz 22, South Dakota 0, 4:37 left 3Q
End third quarter: Griz 22, South Dakota 0
Fourth quarter
Lucas Johnson's first interception of his Griz career comes on his 48th pass attempt of the season. He intends the pass for Mitch Roberts, but South Dakota's Myles Harden comes up with the ball. Harden recovered a fumble in the first half.
Montana goes for it on fourth-and-1 at the South Dakota 46-yard line. Lucas Johnson keeps the ball on the read and is tackled for a loss of three. Coyotes take over near midfield. Griz lead 22-0 with about seven minutes to play.
Montana loses its shutout after that failed fourth-down attempt. Carson Camp connects with Jamahd Monroe for 31 yards and Travis Theis rushes for a 25-yard TD. Griz scoreless streak to start the year ends at 113 minutes, 33 seconds.
SCORE: Griz 22, South Dakota 7, 6:27 left 4Q
Montana linebacker Braxton Hill, the reigning Big Sky defensive player of the week, sacks South Dakota QB Carson Camp in the end zone for a safety.
SCORE: Griz 24, South Dakota 7, 0:51 left 4Q
