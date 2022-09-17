TERRA HAUTE, Ind. — Montana hopes to close their nonconference slate 3-0, but they'll have their first road game this season by visiting Indiana State (1-1). It's their second consecutive opponent from the Missouri Valley Conference.
Pregame
Montana wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. The Griz will start on defense. That's what coach Bobby Hauck normally likes to do. The Griz had lost the toss each of the past two weeks, started on offense and scored a TD on their first drive each game.
First quarter
Montana brings the house on third down and Indiana State QB Gavin Screws is crushed by linebacker Patrick O'Connell, who forces a fumble. Defensive end Kale Edwards picks up the fumble and runs it back for a touchdown. Nico Ramos kick good.
SCORE: Griz 7, Indiana State 0, 11:05 left first quarter
Indiana State responds with a 54-yard touchdown run by RB Justin Dinka. The Sycamores had started that drive at their own 46-yard line as Montana kicked off 15 yards further back than normal because of an unsportsmanlike penalty.
SCORE: Griz 7, ISU 7, 10:51 left first quarter
After Montana WR Mitch Roberts comes up with a 26-yard catch down the left sideline to convert a third down, the Griz pull off a flea flicker as QB Lucas Johnson gives the ball to WR Junior Bergen, who throws to WR Malik Flowers for a 27-yard TD.
SCORE: Griz 14, ISU 7, 8:13 left 1Q
Henry Nuce comes up with a tackle on third down to bring up a potential 42-yard FG attempt to start the second quarter. The Sycamores had converted their first two third downs that drive, on a 20-yard pass and a 10-yard run.
End 1Q: Montana Griz 14, Indiana State 7
Second quarter
Indiana State true freshman Ryan O'Grady, who joined the team in fall camp as a walk-on, misses a 43-yard FG to start the second quarter.
Montana has its longest drive: 11 plays, 89 yards, capped with 18-yard TD from Lucas Johnson to Cole Grossman. Had 15 plays total 1st 3 drives. Drive included Malik Flowers sliding 13-yard catch for 3rd-down conversion, 23-yd pass to Mitch Roberts
SCORE: Griz 21, Indiana State 7, 3:11 left Q2
End 2Q: Griz 21, Indiana State 7
Third quarter
Montana's offense finding something with the passing game on its past two TD drives.
This time, Lucas Johnson has a 20-yard pass to TE Cole Grossman, a 20-yard pass to WR Malik Flowers and an 8-yard TD strike to Keelan White.
SCORE: Griz 28, Indiana State 7, 12:50 left 3Q
After Xavier Harris is ruled short of a TD, Montana tries a plunge by Nick Ostmo and Indiana State LB Geoffrey Brown leaves with an injury.
QB Lucas Johnson then runs for a 1-yard TD. Also had TE Cole Grossman open if he wanted to throw
SCORE: Griz 35, Indiana State 7, 4:43 left 3Q
Montana called for an ineligible player down field on a TD pass to Ryan Simpson. TD negated. Griz facing third-and-goal from the 11 to start the fourth quarter.
End 3Q: Griz 35, Indiana State 7.
Fourth quarter
Montana QB Lucas Johnson goes back to WR Ryan Simpson, who hauls in an 11-yard catch for his first career touchdown.
SCORE: Griz 42, Indiana State 7, 14:55 left 4Q
With the backups in on offense, QB Kris Brown is sacked by Maddix Blackwell and fumbles the ball. Indiana State's Lucas Hunter recovers the ball and returns it for a touchdown.
SCORE: Griz 42, Indiana State 14, 8:33 left 4Q
Montana adds a late score as RB Colter Janacaro punches in 2-yard TD run. First career TD for the Missoula Big Sky grad.
SCORE: Griz 49, Indiana State 14, 1:36 left 4Q
