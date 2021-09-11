Live coverage from the 2021 home opener for the Montana Grizzlies as they host Western Illinois Sept. 11, 2021 at Washingon-Grizzly Stadiium.
Pregame
The Grizzlies are coming off an upset of FBS Washington in Seattle last week.
Montana hosted two spring games in 2021, but this will be the first game in Missoula with Washington-Grizzly stadium near full capacity since the 2019 playoffs.
Montana wins the toss and defers to the second half. Western Illinois receives the opening kickoff.
First quarter
Montana CB Omar Hicks Onu, an Oregon State grad transfer, with two great plays already on this first drive. He makes one open-field tackle and then fights through a holding penalty to make a second tackle. Safety Nash Fouch lays a crushing hit on Tony Tate to limit him to a 6-yard gain on third-and-20. Griz force a punt on the opening drive after allowing one first down.
On Montana's first 3rd down, Cam Humphrey's pass to Junior Bergen is dropped. He was covered tightly and wouldn't have made 1st down anyway. Griz go 3-and-out to open the game one week after going 2 of 13 on 3rd downs, an area Bobby Hauck highlighted as needing improvement.
Montana junior defensive end DeAri Todd, a grad transfer from Michigan State, gets his first sack as a Grizzly to bring up a second-and-14. Western Illinois starts 2 of 3 on third downs, with both conversions coming on passes to Dennis Houston, who play JUCO football with former Griz QB Gresch Jensen in 2018 at Fullerton College. Then, Eli Alford comes up with a sack on third down to force a punt.
On third-and-7, Montana QB Cam Humphrey connects with WR Malik Flowers on a post route for a 33-yard gain to the Western Ilinois 15-yard line. UM 1 of 2 on third downs early. Last week, UM's first 3rd down conversion didn't come until the fourth quarter. Montana true freshman RB Isiah Childs, a transfer from Akron, bursts up the middle for a 7-yard touchdown run. Kevin Macias PAT good. 6-play, 65-yard drive that took 2:40.
SCORE: UM 7, Western Illinios 0, 3:16 left in first quarter.
Montana's defense answers the offense's scoring drive by forcing a three-and-out as the crowd erupts. Gabe Sulser returns the punt 24 yards to the Western Illinois 43-yard line as the Griz look to build on their 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.
Montana RB Isiah Childs fumbles with 3 seconds left in the first quarter. Western Illinois recovers at its own 27-yard line. Ruling is confirmed upon video review. Childs had just scored a 7-yard TD on the previous drive. First turnover of the season for the Griz.
End first quarter: Montana 7, Western Illinois 0.
Second quarter
Montana's defense has been on the field for four drives. They've forced four punts and allowed just 56 yards of offense by Western Illinois.
Montana QB Cam Humphrey takes a shot from LB Greg Benton Jr. as he releases a third-down pass that's dropped in traffic. Kevin Macias attempts a 50-yard FG, but it's wide left. He's 2 of 4 early in his Griz career after grad transferring from Arizona State.
Montana allows a third-and-7 completion on a 20-yard pass to Dennis Houston. Western Illinois is 3 of 7 on third downs, with all three conversions coming on passes of 10 or more yards to Houston. Western Illinois's 32-yard TD pass from Connor Sampson to Dennis Houstin is negated because of an illegal chop block penalty. WIU ends up punting from the Grizzlies' 43-yard line, downing it at the 4-yard line.
Montana QB Cam Humphrey with a long throw from the far hash to Sammy Akem on the right side of the end zone for a 12-yard TD pass. PAT good. 8-play, 96-yard drive. Montana has five first downs that drive after having only five through its first four drives of the game.
SCORE: UM 14, Western Illinois 0, 5:15 left in the second quarter.
Montana junior linebacker Marcus Welnel, who had the game-sealing interception last week at Washington, recovers a fumble forced by senior linebacker Jace Lewis. Griz take over at the Western Illinois 44-yard line leading 14-0 with 3:59 left in the first half.
Montana QB Cam Humphrey is picked off by Michael Lawson, who returns the ball 75 yards for a touchdown. Ruling on field stands after video review.
SCORE: Montana 14, Western Illinois 7, with 2:30 left in the first half.
Montana QB Cam Humphrey escapes pressure, rolls out to his right and throws slightly back across his body to Mitch Roberts in the end zone for an 18-yard TD. PAT good. 8-play, 68-yard drive.
SCORE: Griz 21, Western Illinois 7, 0:01 left in the first half.
End first half: Montana 21, Western Illinois 7
Third quarter
Montana RB Isiah Childs is back in to start the second half after sitting since he fumbled with 1:06 left in the first quarter. Montana QB Cam Humphrey hits WR Malik Flowers in stride for a 39-yard TD. That's Flowers' first career receiving TD to go with his three career kickoff return touchdowns. PAT good.
SCORE: Griz 28, Western Illinois 7, 12:00 left in the third quarter.
Montana junior linebacker Marcus Welnel, the reigning Big Sky defensive player of the week, comes up with an interception that gets the crowd fired up. The Griz take over at the Western Illinois 30-yard line with 10:25 left in the third quarter.
Montana QB Cam Humphrey picked off by Michael Lawson for the second time tonight, this time on a pass intended for Keelan White at the Western Illinois 10-yard line. Montana's defense get the ball right back for the offense. Linebacker Pat O'Connell forces a fumble that's recovered by defensive end Jacob McGourin at the Western Illinois 6-yard line.
On fourth-and-1, Montana QB Cam Humphrey fakes a handoff and fires an easy pass over the middle to wide-open TE Erik Barker for a touchdown. That's the first career catch and TD for Barker.
SCORE: Griz 35, Western Illinois 7, 6:27 left in the third quarter.
Montana senior DE Joe Babros, a North Carolina State transfer, with a strip sack on third down, recovered by Western Illinois, which punts. Griz take over at their own 26-yard line leading 35-7 with 2:00 left in the third quarter.
End third quarter: Montana 35, Western Illinois 7
Fourth quarter
Montana QB Cam Humphrey fires a 28-yard bullet over the middle to WR Malik Flowers for a touchdown. That's his fifth TD pass, a single-game career high. He had four in 2019 against Portland State. PAT good.
SCORE: Griz 42, Western Illinois 7, 14:22 left in the game.
Kris Brown in at QB for Montana with the Griz leading Western Illinois 42-7 and under 12 minutes to play.
Montana announces its game against Western Illinois is a sellout with attendance of 25,238.
FINAL: Montana 42, Western Illinois 7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.