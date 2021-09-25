Live coverage from Washington-Grizzly Stadium as Montana hosts Cal Poly for homecoming Sept. 25, 2021.
Pregame
The Grizzlies are coming off a bye week as they welcome the Mustangs to Missoula and begin Big Sky Conference play.
Montana wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. Cal Poly will receive the opening kickoff.
First quarter
Cal Poly starts junior Conor Bruce at QB instead of freshman Khaliq Paulette. Regular starter Spencer Brasch is out with a fractured hand. The Mustangs are moving the ball with a tempo offense and quick passing, but the Griz stop them at the 50-yard line, forces a punt on the opening drive, which is shanked for only 15 yards as Missoula Big SKy grad Levi Janacaro nearly blocks it. Eureka grad Garrett Graves makes his first start at safety in place of Gavin Robertson.
Montana picks up one first down but is forced to punt as Cal Poly gets pressure in the backfield and forces QB Cam Humphrey to scramble out of the pocket on multiple plays during the Grizzlies' first drive. Brian Buschini punts 57 yards for a touchback.
A second shanked punt by Cal Poly punter Chris Bartolic. This one goes only 15 yards. Montana takes over at the Cal Poly 39-yard line. We've had three punts in the first 3:56 of the game.
Montana RB Xavier Harris is back on the field for the Griz after getting banged up in the season opener, but he has a 30-yard run negated by a holding penalty by Cole Grossman on UM's second drive. Montana starts 0 of 2 on third downs. That's an area coach Bobby Hauck said he's wants to see improved. UM came into the game 11th out of 13 in the Big Sky and 79th out of 123 in the FCS in third-down conversion percentage. There were 8 of 25 coming in.
Cal Poly switches to dual-threat freshman QB Kahliq Paulette on the third drive after starting with Conor Bruce, who returns in the middle of the drive. UM forces a third consecutive punt to start the game. Cal Poly goes to backup punter Michael Roth after starter Chris Bartloic shanked his first two punts for 15 yards each.
Montana strikes first. QB Cam Humphrey connects with WR Sammy Akem, who catches it over the middle and takes it 65 yards for a TD. Kevin Macias PAT good. That's 24 career TD catches for Akem, tying him for 6th in UM history with Jon Talmage.
SCORE: Griz 7, Cal Poly 0, 6:31 left in the first quarter.
Montana senior defensive end Justin Belknap drops back into coverage, intercepts a pass and returns it 24 yards for a touchdown. The Griz go for a 2-point play, and WR Mitch Roberts runs it up the middle for the conversion.
SCORE: GrizFB 15, Cal Poly 0, 5:50 left in the first quarter.
That's the most points for the Griz in the first quarter since Nov. 3, 2018, when they scored 20 points at Southern Utah. #BigSkyFB
Montana LB Jace Lewis gets a sack. Two plays later, DT Alex Gubner bursts through the line for a 10-yard sack of Conor Bruce on third down, taking Cal Poly out of FG range.
End first quarter: Montana 15, Cal Poly 0.
Second quarter
Montana converts a fourth-and-3 from the Cal Poly 27-yard line as Cam Humphrey connects with Mitch Roberts, who toe taps along the left sideline for 3 yards and a first down. Would've been a 45-yard FG attempt.
Montana settles for a 24-yard FG on fourth-and-3 from the Cal Poly 6-yard line to cap a 17-play, 74-yard drive that takes 6:26. Arizona State grad transfer Kevin Macias makes it to improve to 3 of 5 on FGs this year.
SCORE: Griz 18, Cal Poly 0, 10:53 left in the second quarter.
Montana forces a fumble of QB Conor Bruce, and LB Patrick O'Connell recovers the ball and returns it for a touchdown. It's ruled the QB's arm was coming forward and an incomplete pass upon review. A second Montana defensive TD is wiped off the board.
Cal Poly with a fake punt on fourth-and-10, and TE Michael Roth completes a pass for 32 yards to TE Ryan Rivera to the UM 17-yard line. On the next play. Montana CB Justin Ford intercepts Cal Poly QB Kahliq Paulette at the 9-yard line. Griz defense extends its scoreless streak to 30 consecutive drives.
UM running back Xavier Harris breaks off two big runs, but the Griz punt after QB Cam Humphrey struggles to connect with open receivers.
Montana safety Garrett Graves breaks up a 3rd-down pass in the end zone, forcing Cal Poly to settle for a FG attempt. Jaden Ohsen misses from 37 yards. That's 31 consecutive drives in which the Griz defense hasn't allowed any points.
Montana LB Jace Lewis with a clean, punishing hit on Cal Poly QB Conor Bruce. He goes down on the field and walks off with his right shoulder being held steady. The Griz have 6 QB hurries, 7 TFLs in the first half. Cal Poly kicker Jaden Ohlsen misses a second consecutive FG, this one from 39 yards is wide right. Make it 32 consecutive scoreless drives by Montana's defense.
End second quarter: Montana 18, Cal Poly 0
Montana kick returner Malik Flowers takes the opening kickoff in the second half 95 yards for a TD. That's his fourth career kickoff return TD.
SCORE: Griz 25, Cal Poly 0, 14:48 left in the third quarter.
Montana DE Justin Belknap with a TFL and Marcus Welnel with a sack on consecutive plays to knock Cal Poly out of FG position. Four sacks for the Griz. Cal Poly punts from the UM 38-yard line.
Montana QB Cam Humphrey finds TE Joey Elwell for a 23-yard TD. Elwell was wide open, bobbled the ball at the 1-yard line but hauled it in for his first career TD.
SCORE: Griz 32, Cal Poly 0, 3:59 left in the third quarter.
Montana linebacker Levi Janacaro, a Missoula Big Sky grad, blocks a punt and hustles to recover it in the end zone for his first career touchdown.
SCORE: Griz 39, Cal Poly 0, with 3:26 left in the third quarter.
