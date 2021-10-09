Live coverage from Washington-Grizzly Stadium as the Grizzlies host Dixie State Oct. 9, 2021.

Pregame

The Grizzlies fell at Eastern Washington last week for the first time this season and are looking to bounce back as they return home against winless Dixie State who is in their second year of transitioning from Division II.

It's also the start of a four-game series between the Grizzlies and the Trailblazers over the next four seasons.

Redshirt freshman Kris Brown, a Bozeman grad, is warming up at quarterback ahead of his first career start. Cam Humphrey, Gabe Sulser and DeAri Todd weren't in uniform during warmups after injuries in last week's game.

Running back Isiah Childs is in uniform after being limited to one play last week because of a reported knee injury. Safety Gavin Robertson is in unifirm after reportedly being sick and missing the past tow games. Defensive end Joe Babros is in uniform after being in a walking boot since getting injured early in the game two weeks ago.

Montana wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. Dixie State will receive the opening kickoff.

First quarter

Montana is starting second-year true freshman Henry Nuce, a Kalispell Glacier grad, at DE and ffith-year junior RJ Nelson at the other DE spot. Eureka grad Garrett Graves is starting at safety for the third consecutive game in place of Gavin Robertson.

Dixie State starts QB Kenyon Oblad for 3rd straight game. Trailblazers have played 3 QB this year. Griz DL tested early with lack of depth, and Jacob McGourin gets a sack on third down to force a punt. Freshman Keelan White on punt return, bobbles ball but recovers it.

Montana is starting senior Moses Mallory at right guard against Dixie State. He had been backing up Colton Keintz, who retired for mental health reasons this week. Mallory began his career at Dixie State, got injured and went the junior college route for two years.

After Montana RB Xavier Harris gets four early carries for 23 yards, Isiah Childs comes in and rushes for 13 yards on his first carry. Childs played just one snap last week because of a reported knee injury.

On UM's first possession, QB Kris Brown gets hit on a blindside blitz by safety Tyrell Grayson and fumbles the ball. Dixie State DE Syrus Webster recovers the ball at the DSU 18-yard line. The Griz had gone 10 plays and 64 yards over 4:12 before losing possession. Brown 3/3, 24 yards.

Montana DEs Justin Belknap and Jacob McGourin are both playing despite not starting. Montana CB Justin Ford slips in one-on-one coverage in the end zone. But Dixie State QB Kenyon Oblad overthrows a wide-open Keith Davis. Huge response by Montana CB Justin Ford as he picks off Kenyon Oblad in the end zone on a slant pass on second-and-goal from the 4-yard line. That's the third INT of the season for the Louisville transfer, tying him with LB Marcus Welnel for the team lead.

Montana QB Kris Brown completes his first three passes of the game before he overthrows Sammy Akem on third down. That leads to a punt on the Grizzlies' second drive. Scoreless game with 1:24 left in the first quarter.

End first quarter: Montana 0, Dixie State 0.

It's the first time the Griz have been held scoreless in the first quarter since Dec. 13, 2019, against Weber State in the FCS quarterfinals. Six-game streak snapped.

Second quarter

Montana punts for the second straight drive after a fumble on its first possession of the game. True freshman RB Junior Bergen gets stuffed for no gain on a third-and-2 run at the UM 47-yard line. Griz are just 1 of 3 on third downs through three drives.

Dixie State goes to QB Kody Wilstead on its fourth drive. Wildstead started the first two games of the season for the Trailblazers before losing the job to Kenyon Oblad, who made his third consecutive start today. UM forces a three-and-out.

Montana QB Kris Brown overthrows Sammy Akem and Mitch Roberts on two deep shots down the right sideline on UM's fourth drive. He had started the game 3-of-3 passing and was 6-of-7 passing for 47 yards before those two incompletions. Griz now 1 of 4 on 3rd downs.

Kenyon Oblad is back in at QB for Dixie State on its 5th drive after Kody Wilstead went 3-and-out on his lone drive. Montana forces a 3rd consecutive 3-and-out since Justin Ford's INT in the end zone. Robby Hauck back to return the punt, bobbles ball, returns 2 yards.

Montana QB Kris Brown throws into a tight window in double coverage toward TE Cole Grossman and is picked off by LB Will Leota at the UM 30-yard line. Second turnover in five drives for the redshirt freshman.

Dixie State QB Kenyon Oblad overthrows Cade Veach, who looked like he might have walked in for a TD. UM holds DSU to a 50-yard FG attempt by Connor Brooksby. His kick is on line but is just a few feet short. 5-yard false start factored in.

Montana QB Kris Brown throws on the run on 3rd-and-8 from the 10-yard line. His pass to Mitch Roberts is broken up by Tyrell Grayson. Griz settle for a 27-yard FG by Kevin Macias. The Arizona State grad transfer is now 4 of 7 on the year.

SCORE: Griz 3, Dixie State 0, 2:12 left in the second quarter.

Kody Wilstead is back in at QB for Dixie State for the second time in seven drives. Pat O'Connell and Justin Belknap combine for a sack on third down to force a punt. Robby Hauck returns the punt 34 yards to the Dixie State 25-yard line. 70 seconds left in the half.

Montana QB Kris Brown fumbles for the second time this half, this time on a strip sack by Livingston Paogofie, but he recovers the ball at the Dixie State 29-yard line. Brown with incompletions on passes intended for Malik Flowers and Erik Barker from the 4-yard line on back-to-back plays. The Griz run a fake FG as holder Mitch Roberts flips the ball to kicker Kevin Macias, who is tackled short of a first down.

End second quarter: Montana 3, Dixie State 0

Third quarter

Dixie State with a touchback on the opening kickoff of the second half, kicking the ball over Malik Flowers' head so he can't return it. Flowers had a kickoff return TD each of the past two games, five in his career.

Montana QB Kris Brown hits WR Sammy Akem for a 30-yard catch-and-run as Akem breaks some tackles and gets down to the Dixie State 24-yard line. Longest play of the game for the Griz offense. Montana kicker Kevin Macias misses a FG attempt wide left from 37 yards out. He's now 4 of 8 on the season and hasn't made a FG longer than 26 yards.

Montana true freshman RB Xavier Harris has a career high in carries for the second consecutive game. He's up to 21 carries for 86 yards with 8:38 still left in the third quarter. Montana true freshman RB Junior Bergen bounces wide right and runs in untouched for a 6-yard touchdown. It's the first career touchdown for the Billings Senior grad.

SCORE: Griz 10, Dixie State 0, 7:25 left in the third quarter.

Montana QB Kris Brown hits TE Cole Grossman for an 8-yard touchdown. First career TD for Grossman. Great blocking near the goal line by WRs Sammy Akem and Mitch Roberts after Grossman caught the ball at the 8-yard line.

SCORE: Griz 17, Dixie State 0, 3:52 left in the third quarter.

Montana QB Kris Brown with a nice inside pitch to TE Cole Grossman for 4 yards and a fourth-down conversion. Griz will have first-and-goal from the 1-yard line to open the fourth quarter.

End third quarter: Griz 17, Dixie State 0

Fourth quarter

Montana fourth-year freshman TE Cole Grossman has a career-high 70 receiving yards and one TD reception on five catches through the first three quarters. Montana's Kris Brown with a 1-yard QB sneak for the touchdown.

SCORE: Griz 24, Dixie State 0, 14:29 left in the fourth quarter.

Montana defense keeps the shutout alive.

Robby Hauck nearly picks off a pass in the end zone on first down. Justin Belknap with a TFL on third-and-goal from the 1. On fourth-and-goal, CB Justin Ford forces a fumble with a hit on QB Kenyon Oblad and recovers the ball.

Dixie State gets on the board as Montana QB Kris Brown has the ball stripped while being sacked by Dylan Hendrickson and Syrus Webster. CB Devin Chandler recovers the ball, runs for a 38-yard TD. 2-point attempt fails.

SCORE: Griz 24, Dixie State 6, 7:37 left in the foruth quarter.

Montana QB Kris Brown with his second rushing TD today, this one also a 1-yard QB sneak.

SCORE: Griz 31, Dixie State 6, with 4:52 left in the fourth quarter.

It took 58:28, but Dixie State's offensive finally scores on Montana.

QB Kenyon Oblad connects with Cade Veach for a 3-yard score. They hook up again for the 2-point conversion.

SCORE: Griz 31, Dixie State 14, with 1:32 to play.

Third-string QB Robbie Patterson, the JUCO transfer, comes in for Montana with the Griz up 31-14 and 92 seconds remaining against Dixie State.

FINAL SCORE: Griz 31, Dixie State 14