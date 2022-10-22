SACRAMENTO - The No. 7 Montana Grizzlies travel to Sacramento on Saturday to take on the undefeated No. 2-ranked Sacramento State Hornets.
UM dominates the all-time series 20-3, but they’ve lost the last two (2019 and 2021) and this weekend’s contest comes with what feels like the most at stake in a long time for the Griz.
Earlier in the day, No. 5 Weber State took its first loss of the season and in the Big Sky to No. 3 Montana State. With a win, Sac State, Weber State and Montana would all share one loss in the Big Sky.
Idaho and Montana State remain unscathed in conference play.
PREGAME
Griz win the toss and defer.
The Hornets, who haven’t trailed a game all year, will start on offense.
FIRST QUARTER
SCORE (3:25 remaining)
TOUCHDOWN GRIZ!
Sac State now trails for the first time in the 2022 season. From two yards out, Marcus Knight caps off a 15-play, 88-yard drive and Montana is up early.
7-0 ball game.
QB Lucas Johnson had three third-down conversions on the ground. Looking much healthier than he did over the past two contests.
END OF FIRST QUARTER
The Griz lead 7-0.
That is the first quarter this season that the Hornets have been held scoreless. They had some self-inflicted harm with four penalties on offense that quarter.
The home team will open the second quarter facing a fourth-and-eight.
SECOND QUARTER
TURNOVER (10:35 remaining)
GRIZ TAKEAWAY!
Sac State QB Jake Dunniway throws up a wobbly pass after just connecting a long pass with Carlos Hill the play before.
Corbin Walker comes down with it and takes it to midfield where the Griz takeover.
MISS (7:52 remaining)
Backup QB Kris Brown is up to 0/5 passing and he just threw a hospital ball to Malik Flowers over the middle. He was hit hard and dropped it.
Nico Ramos comes on for a 45-yarder and gets it blocked by nickelback Marte Mapu.
TURNOVER (7:14 remaining)
GRIZ TAKEAWAY NO. 2!
Of course, it's Patrick O'Connell. On a pitch play, the ball squirts lose and the linebacker jumps on it. Montana takes over deep in Hornets territory.
SCORE (5:16 remaining)
It's not a touchdown but a 37-yard Nico Ramos field goal puts Montana up two possessions, 10-0. No problem on this attempt after getting a 45-yarder blocked earlier.
Backup QB Kris Brown continues to struggle, and is now 0/6 passing.
SCORE (4:02 remaining)
It was only a matter of time with this electric Sac State offense and they are on the board. Tight end Marshel Martin reels in his team-leading sixth touchdown of the season on the pass from Dunniway.
10-7 Griz, 4:02 left in the first quarter.
MISS (0:02)
For the second time this evening, Griz kicker Nico Ramos has a field goal attempt blocked. Caleb Nelson comes off the edge and lays out to get the deflection.
That's six potential points they've wiped off the board with their field goal coverage unit.
HALFTIME
The Griz lead 10-7. They will get the ball to begin the second half.
However, starting QB Lucas Johnson has been seen on the sideline in street clothes. He is done for the game, leaving backups Kris Brown and Daniel Britt available for use.
Johnson was tackled by Ayodele Adeoye and hit in the head. Adeoye was hit with a targeting call and ejected from the contest. They are also without defensive lineman Josh Cooper who went down in the second quarter with an unknown injury.
