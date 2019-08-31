Live coverage from Vermillion, South Dakota as the University of Montana Grizzlies visit South Dakota Aug. 31, 2019 to open the 2019 football season:
South Dakota won the coin toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff.
First quarter
Montana's Ryder Rice, a Rocky Mountain grad transfer, sacks South Dakota quarterback Austin Simmons for a loss of 5 yards on the opening play as the Griz forced a three-and-out. Montana quarterback Dalton Sneed connects with wide receiver Samori Toure for 45 yards on the Grizzlies' first play, but Brandon Purdy misses a 37-yard field goal wide left.
After giving up a first down, pressure from Ryder Rice and a 5-yard tackle for loss by Dareon Nash leads to a second consecutive South Dakota punt. Montana picks up a first down but is forced to punt. South Dakota follows with its third consecutive punt.
Montana picks up a first down, but facing a third-and-2, Sneed is hit as he throws and gets picked off by Mark Collins.
End first quarter: Montana 0, South Dakota 0
Second half
South Dakota puts together three plays of 11 or more yards and drives down to Montana's 2-yard line before the Griz hold the Coyotes to a 20-yard field goal by Mason Lorber. SCORE: South Dakota 3, Montana 0, 12:11 left in half.
The Griz put together a drive that features five plays of at least 8 yards and culminates with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Sneed to Samori Toure, who extends the ball over the goal line for the score. Purdy's PAT is good. SCORE: Montana 7, South Dakota 3, 8:30 left in half.
Montana forces a punt and turns it into an eight-play, 82-yard touchdown drives that features five plays of double-digit yardage. Sneed runs off left guard for a 2-yard touchdown. Purdy PAT good. SCORE: Montana 14, South Dakota 3, 3:33 left in the half.
South Dakota puts together a nine-play, 75-yard drive in 2:48 and scores on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Simmons to Kody Case in the back of the end zone with Josh Sandry covering. Lorber PAT good. SCORE: Montana 14, South Dakota 10, 0:45 left in the half.
Helped by a roughing-the-passer penalty, Montana drives down the field and gets a 43-yard field goal from Purdy to respond before the half. SCORE: Montana 17, South Dakota 10, 0:01 left in the half.
End first half: Montana 17, South Dakota 10
Third quarter
Montana converts three third downs, including a 3-and-1 run by Marcus Knight, and scores on third-and-5 as Sneed connects with Sammy Akem for a 43-yard touchdown on a post route. Purdy PAT good. SCORE: Montana 24, South Dakota 10, 11:20 left in the quarter.
South Dakota quarterback Austin Simmons scrambles for 21 yards, making several defenders miss, and later in the drive connects with Kody Case for an acrobatic 30-yard pass after the ball was batted in the air by the secondary. Montana defensive lineman Jesse Sims comes up with a tackle for loss on third-and-1 at Montana's 8-yard line, but on fourth down, South Dakota receiver Kody Case makes a 9-yard touchdown gran in the end zone through contact. Lorber PAT good. SCORE: Montana 24, South Dakota 17, 7:47 left in the quarter.
Montana overcomes a holding penalty that negated a pass to the 1-yard line and puts together a 10-play, 65-yard drive that ends with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Sneed to running back Marcus Knight, who makes a nifty move in space on his run to the end zone. Purdy PAT good. SCORE: Montana 31, South Dakota 17, 2:54 left in the quarter.
South Dakota is aided by a roughing-the-passer penalty by Montana linebacker Jace Lewis. Simmons and Case connect for 27 yards down to the Grizzlies' 23-yard line.
End third quarter: Montana 31, South Dakota 17
Fourth quarter
South Dakota continues it drive, and Montana's defense stands tall in the red zone. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Alex Gubner comes up with a tackle for loss on fourth-and-6 at the 7-yard line. Turnover on downs.
Deep in South Dakota territory, Sneed finds tight end Bryson Deming for an 8-yard pass on third down to keep the drive alive. A pass interference penalty on a failed third-down pass gives Montana an automatic first down at South Dakota's 47-yard line. Sneed hits Akem in stride for a 24-yard gain, and a pass interference penalty later moves the ball to the 7-yard line, but Sneed is picked off in the end zone by linebacker Jack Cochrane with 10:33 to play.
On the first play, Montana cornerback Dareon Nash is called for pass interference, and Simmons follows up with a 31-yard completion. On fourth-and-2, safety Robby Hauck breaks up a pass down the field, forcing a turnover on downs.
Montana punts the ball back after Sneed is sacked one play following a dropped pass by Marcus Knight out of the backfield. Griz cornerback Justin Calhoun comes up with an interception on second down.
